MF
Apr 7, 2020
Wonderful Experience, covering all the basic stuff in the course and helps me in my research work by discussing two different research article on requirement elicitation.
JP
Aug 23, 2020
It's easy to start coding, but difficult to organize ideas. Coding is not the start of software development, and this course teaches it.
By Muhammad F•
Apr 8, 2020
By Andrew Z•
Dec 27, 2017
I feel that there is good information in this course, but it is sometimes difficult to distill or the information is presented in a way that is a little wordy. Professor Walcott seems very knowledgable in the subject area. I think it may have helped me to have each week themed or to have it more clearly summarized what principals were discussed during sections of lessons (both from a speaking standpoint and in the slides). This course seemed much shorter than other four week courses I have take. Overall I found it helpful enough and I will continue on to the next course in this set of four.
By Emil S•
Aug 17, 2020
it felt like the content of all 4 weeks material was about the same thing presented in different words and from different points of view. This course needs a solid "example object" (movie list website or whatever) to demonstrate the main aspects, and more importantly - keep this example throughout the course. Like after talking about certain topic, you switch to this example object and demonstrate how the content of this topic might be applied there
By Henrik S•
Apr 13, 2020
This course covers lot of common sense business analyst material. But where is the security aspect of all of this? I had expected the course to cover incorporating security requirements into the solicitation process. Did I miss it?
By Abdulaziz A•
Apr 2, 2019
Not as professional as i expected it to be, but it is not bad.
By Eduardo M•
May 9, 2018
Very poor
By Yafimchyk A•
Jul 14, 2021
I'm fully dissatisfied both with lecturer, particularly her way of presenting the information, and the information presented itself.
Maybe she is a good specialist and knows much, but the lectures are poorly structured, almost all the time the lecturer told the same things with different words and showed inappropriate emotional reactions.
If I hadn't known some things about BA, I would definitely have got lost in all this verbiage and topic to topic jumping.
An experienced BA wouldn't find almost any useful information. What concern's a novice, I'm not sure that these lectures would give the right basis for the start.
I can't understand such high grades for this course.
By Yuliia K•
Mar 4, 2018
This course is toooooo general.... it can be ok if you are new in the BA field, otherwise- just waste of time
By Usman A•
Oct 9, 2020
This course defines all the basics of elicitation and what problems do we face in the process in a very simple and easy way.
By Deleted A•
Dec 24, 2019
None of the PDF links are opening. They loop back to the same page.
By Divvya T•
Dec 25, 2018
great course to take !
thank you !!
By N V S B L B•
Apr 21, 2020
really really a great experience!
By Sulaiman A•
Aug 16, 2018
Thank you for this useful course
By Juan P A•
Aug 16, 2018
Excelent. Clear and well taught
By PALLENI A R•
Nov 6, 2018
GOOD SUBJECT AND NICE CONCEPTS
By Wender R S S•
Apr 3, 2021
Amazing
By Suklesh R•
Jun 22, 2020
Professor seems a little underconfident. A little more training on her presentation skills would benefit her Other than that course and questions are easy which makes this a fun course.
By Aren T•
Jan 4, 2020
Clear and well presented, with some interesting readings. Could benefit from an interactive game/quiz/tool or two, perhaps. Anyway, very good overall.
By Samrat M•
Jan 22, 2018
More examples may be added to illustrate on how security of a software is impacted if proper care is not taken during requirements gathering phase.
By Nars C•
May 21, 2020
The class content is pretty good but the forum doesn't add much value - there is no feedback, no follow-up. It also feels like there is no faculty over seeing this class.
By Neeti K•
Feb 1, 2018
The graded quiz in each section is too easy.
By Oleksandr T•
Mar 21, 2018
I needed 2 days for this part
By Antonio L•
May 25, 2019
Too easy and high level
By JUAN S G P•
Aug 24, 2020
By Побеляцкий С Т•
Apr 18, 2021
В некоторых презентациях использовали мем что бы под итожить тему, очень классная идея, побольше бы такого