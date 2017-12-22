About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Secure Software Design Specialization
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Design, is a Thoughtful Process

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Design fits into the flow of software development

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Design in the Context of Different SDLC's

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

How High-Level Design (or Architecture) handles Security Problems

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Secure Software Design Specialization

Secure Software Design

