This course talks about software development lifecycles a description/prescription for how we write software. Design is a step in this life cycle, and the course explores the implications of this. Design has a role in the life cycle; it is always there, regardless of the kind of life cycle we’re talking about. Why is that? Why was design considered as a step in this life cycle?
This course is part of the Secure Software Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Design, is a Thoughtful Process
Design requires that you be much more than minimally knowledgeable about your project and how to accomplish it.
How Design fits into the flow of software development
How Design translates requirements into specifications which coders can understand and use.
Design in the Context of Different SDLC's
There are different ways to develop software, but design plays a similar set of roles regardless of why way is used.
How High-Level Design (or Architecture) handles Security Problems
The difference between high-level and detailed design and how high-level design is good at handling security issues.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.55%
- 4 stars20.25%
- 3 stars5.60%
- 2 stars2.15%
- 1 star0.43%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOFTWARE DESIGN AS AN ELEMENT OF THE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE
Some question of week 4 were included in the practice assessment quiz in week 3. This needs to be fixed.
This has been a thought provoking and educational course for me. Glad I took this course.
The instructor knows what he is saying. Very informative course.
Great Explaination with real example. Excellent Course!!!
About the Secure Software Design Specialization
Information security is an extremely important topic in our world today. As individuals, we seek to protect our personal information while the corporations we work for have to protect suppliers, customers, and company assets. Creating secure software requires implementing secure practices as early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.