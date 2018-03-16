The design step in developing software has some unique characteristics. First of all, it’s the only step where drawing pictures of things is the norm. Why is that? What do pictures do that other representations cannot do? Pictures have varying levels of detail; pictures have context. Pictures…paint a picture. Why are these things important? In this course, too, we begin looking at other disciplines (building architecture is a favorite one) for lessons on design.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Who needs abstractions?
Contrasted to design as a step in the software development process, a look at design as an abstract representation of the project.
Focus on the Users
Design considerations to make when users are involved.
What if there are no users?
Design considerations to make when users are not involved
Advanced database design
When to create a database in third-normal form, and when not to.
About the Secure Software Design Specialization
Information security is an extremely important topic in our world today. As individuals, we seek to protect our personal information while the corporations we work for have to protect suppliers, customers, and company assets. Creating secure software requires implementing secure practices as early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as possible.
