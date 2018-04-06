AS
Sep 6, 2019
Really good course with lot of real examples and experiences shared by the Trainer.\n\nHelps me to Improve my thinking of software development and design as an Engineer.
LM
Nov 13, 2021
Excellent course to learn how to design before making attemps in software development
By Prince T D•
Apr 5, 2018
Excellent course, I would recommend this to those getting started in software development, or those who already know software i.e studied CS but never interested in theory but need a higher abstraction of how things can be interlinked together
By Ashish S•
Sep 7, 2019
By Luis F P M•
Nov 14, 2021
By Jatin B•
Mar 17, 2018
Great experience!! Would love to share with my friends. Thank You So Much.
By Sumit R•
May 9, 2020
The detailed analysis presented by Albert Glock is really wonderful.
By John W•
May 4, 2018
Fantastic accessible course for those interested in software design
By Michael L•
Sep 15, 2019
Great course, exceptional teacher. Professor Glock will be missed!
By Mayur S P•
Jun 7, 2020
Impressive! Really makes you think as per real world problems.
By David B•
Nov 21, 2018
Exceptionally good teaching makes this course excellent.
By Abhishek K•
Mar 30, 2018
Best course to understand about Designing aspects
By Gurmukh S•
Nov 26, 2019
Great overview of practices in Software Design.
By Is R S N S•
Sep 20, 2020
well, the instructor good and knowlegdeable
By Slavisa D•
Oct 20, 2019
Great experience so far! Thank you!
By Alberto R•
Apr 19, 2020
Very good course for beginners.
By Jose G•
Mar 30, 2018
Great material and kowledge
By PANDIT D P•
May 5, 2020
Well designed Course..
By Hezekiah E A•
Sep 4, 2020
Very informative
By Amit K M•
Oct 4, 2020
excellent
By Gaurang P•
Jul 29, 2020
Excellent
By Purumandra K•
Apr 7, 2018
very good
By SAYANTAN D•
Jun 24, 2020
Nice
By Martin T•
Jul 9, 2020
This course was well prepared and well presented. The teacher is obviously an expert. My rating has 1 star less, because the course did not go into depth. Most of things were obvious for me. But that might be, because I have some experience in design already. So, this course is better suited for people who have no idea about design.
By Roberto G•
Apr 28, 2021
It gives you good foundations before starting on software creation
By Lochlan M•
Aug 23, 2020
Concise and easy to follow.
By Himank•
Mar 4, 2018
Best Course I've ever done.