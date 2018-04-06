Chevron Left
The design step in developing software has some unique characteristics. First of all, it’s the only step where drawing pictures of things is the norm. Why is that? What do pictures do that other representations cannot do? Pictures have varying levels of detail; pictures have context. Pictures…paint a picture. Why are these things important? In this course, too, we begin looking at other disciplines (building architecture is a favorite one) for lessons on design....

AS

Sep 6, 2019

Really good course with lot of real examples and experiences shared by the Trainer.\n\nHelps me to Improve my thinking of software development and design as an Engineer.

LM

Nov 13, 2021

Excellent course to learn how to design before making attemps in software development

By Prince T D

Apr 5, 2018

Excellent course, I would recommend this to those getting started in software development, or those who already know software i.e studied CS but never interested in theory but need a higher abstraction of how things can be interlinked together

By Jatin B

Mar 17, 2018

Great experience!! Would love to share with my friends. Thank You So Much.

By Sumit R

May 9, 2020

The detailed analysis presented by Albert Glock is really wonderful.

By John W

May 4, 2018

Fantastic accessible course for those interested in software design

By Michael L

Sep 15, 2019

Great course, exceptional teacher. Professor Glock will be missed!

By Mayur S P

Jun 7, 2020

Impressive! Really makes you think as per real world problems.

By David B

Nov 21, 2018

Exceptionally good teaching makes this course excellent.

By Abhishek K

Mar 30, 2018

Best course to understand about Designing aspects

By Gurmukh S

Nov 26, 2019

Great overview of practices in Software Design.

By Is R S N S

Sep 20, 2020

well, the instructor good and knowlegdeable

By Slavisa D

Oct 20, 2019

Great experience so far! Thank you!

By Alberto R

Apr 19, 2020

Very good course for beginners.

By Jose G

Mar 30, 2018

Great material and kowledge

By PANDIT D P

May 5, 2020

Well designed Course..

By Hezekiah E A

Sep 4, 2020

Very informative

By Amit K M

Oct 4, 2020

excellent

By Gaurang P

Jul 29, 2020

Excellent

By Purumandra K

Apr 7, 2018

very good

By SAYANTAN D

Jun 24, 2020

Nice

By Martin T

Jul 9, 2020

This course was well prepared and well presented. The teacher is obviously an expert. My rating has 1 star less, because the course did not go into depth. Most of things were obvious for me. But that might be, because I have some experience in design already. So, this course is better suited for people who have no idea about design.

By Roberto G

Apr 28, 2021

It gives you good foundations before starting on software creation

By Lochlan M

Aug 23, 2020

Concise and easy to follow.

By Himank

Mar 4, 2018

Best Course I've ever done.

