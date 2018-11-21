Chevron Left
4.6
stars
232 ratings
54 reviews

About the Course

This course talks about software development lifecycles a description/prescription for how we write software. Design is a step in this life cycle, and the course explores the implications of this. Design has a role in the life cycle; it is always there, regardless of the kind of life cycle we’re talking about. Why is that? Why was design considered as a step in this life cycle?...

Top reviews

MR

Jun 1, 2021

Fue buena experiencia el conocer los métodos usados antes y compararlos con los actuales, los conocimientos de seguridad necesarios y como todo está ligado a esto.

ES

Jun 4, 2020

Engaging presentation and food for thoughts. Although high level, I found the course worthwhile even as an experienced software engineer.

By David B

Nov 21, 2018

I've taken several courses on Coursera, but this is by far the best. The instructor is clearly extremely knowledgeable, and is very good at imparting that knowledge. I wish I'd had instructors like this at school and college. Only one minor critique, and that is that one of the quizzes has several questions about a topic before the topic is actually discussed. Otherwise perfect.

By SUMULONG, D E

Apr 22, 2020

Very helpful insights in the SDLC topic, Learned many things on how to design and develop software systems. Learn the different types of model and how each unique model has their own flows and importance. This was a really informative and fun training.

By Aglaia F

Feb 8, 2020

The professor is a great storyteller and he's had plenty of experience in the software development industry. His lectures are practical and informative. I really enjoyed this specialization and its courses.

By Eric S

Jun 5, 2020

Engaging presentation and food for thoughts. Although high level, I found the course worthwhile even as an experienced software engineer.

By Soumarjit G

May 8, 2020

This course helped me to generate interactive classroom through the use of SDLC, and formative assessment and feedback.

By Mike W

Oct 23, 2019

This has been a thought provoking and educational course for me. Glad I took this course.

By Anand T

May 22, 2020

Good Afternoon Sir !

It is my First Experience to Join any online course and Successful completion of Course.

Course content was excellent . I have learned many new things.

And i hope i will learn great new things in further courses.

Thank you ,Thank you Very Much Sir

By Mauricio R

Jun 2, 2021

By Федоров Н С

Feb 22, 2021

As a developer, I will say that it was known, but interesting. Structures thoughts.

By LUISA F A C

Jul 8, 2020

Me gusto mucho el curso, aprendí mucho y recordé temas que no tenia tan frescos

By Is R S N S

Aug 27, 2020

the quiz question sometimes make me confused to answer, but its okay :(

By John W

May 4, 2018

Great course. The concepts are put across with clarity and insight.

By Muhammad F A

Dec 23, 2017

The instructor knows what he is saying. Very informative course.

By PANDIT D P

Apr 24, 2020

Great Explaination with real example. Excellent Course!!!

By Daniel R P

Aug 7, 2020

Excellent, good real examples to understand the courses

By Tilmann W

Jun 9, 2020

very comprehensive and interesting topics

By Joenhel C A

May 5, 2020

Excellent introduction to Software Design

By DURUGKAR S R

Apr 12, 2020

Very Good Course with Nice Examples

By 121810310010 G S A

Nov 16, 2020

very useful and easy to complete

By Dibyajyoti P

Jun 15, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed doing it.

By Joseph D

Oct 16, 2019

I learned a lot thanks!

By Slavisa D

Oct 28, 2019

Nice overview so far.

By Шонин И Н

Sep 27, 2018

Very useful course

By ANALIZA L

Jan 1, 2021

Very informative!

By Hezekiah E A

Sep 4, 2020

Very informative

