MR
Jun 1, 2021
Fue buena experiencia el conocer los métodos usados antes y compararlos con los actuales, los conocimientos de seguridad necesarios y como todo está ligado a esto.
ES
Jun 4, 2020
Engaging presentation and food for thoughts. Although high level, I found the course worthwhile even as an experienced software engineer.
By David B•
Nov 21, 2018
I've taken several courses on Coursera, but this is by far the best. The instructor is clearly extremely knowledgeable, and is very good at imparting that knowledge. I wish I'd had instructors like this at school and college. Only one minor critique, and that is that one of the quizzes has several questions about a topic before the topic is actually discussed. Otherwise perfect.
By SUMULONG, D E•
Apr 22, 2020
Very helpful insights in the SDLC topic, Learned many things on how to design and develop software systems. Learn the different types of model and how each unique model has their own flows and importance. This was a really informative and fun training.
By Aglaia F•
Feb 8, 2020
The professor is a great storyteller and he's had plenty of experience in the software development industry. His lectures are practical and informative. I really enjoyed this specialization and its courses.
By Eric S•
Jun 5, 2020
Engaging presentation and food for thoughts. Although high level, I found the course worthwhile even as an experienced software engineer.
By Soumarjit G•
May 8, 2020
This course helped me to generate interactive classroom through the use of SDLC, and formative assessment and feedback.
By Mike W•
Oct 23, 2019
This has been a thought provoking and educational course for me. Glad I took this course.
By Anand T•
May 22, 2020
Good Afternoon Sir !
It is my First Experience to Join any online course and Successful completion of Course.
Course content was excellent . I have learned many new things.
And i hope i will learn great new things in further courses.
Thank you ,Thank you Very Much Sir
By Mauricio R•
Jun 2, 2021
Fue buena experiencia el conocer los métodos usados antes y compararlos con los actuales, los conocimientos de seguridad necesarios y como todo está ligado a esto.
By Федоров Н С•
Feb 22, 2021
As a developer, I will say that it was known, but interesting. Structures thoughts.
By LUISA F A C•
Jul 8, 2020
Me gusto mucho el curso, aprendí mucho y recordé temas que no tenia tan frescos
By Is R S N S•
Aug 27, 2020
the quiz question sometimes make me confused to answer, but its okay :(
By John W•
May 4, 2018
Great course. The concepts are put across with clarity and insight.
By Muhammad F A•
Dec 23, 2017
The instructor knows what he is saying. Very informative course.
By PANDIT D P•
Apr 24, 2020
Great Explaination with real example. Excellent Course!!!
By Daniel R P•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent, good real examples to understand the courses
By Tilmann W•
Jun 9, 2020
very comprehensive and interesting topics
By Joenhel C A•
May 5, 2020
Excellent introduction to Software Design
By DURUGKAR S R•
Apr 12, 2020
Very Good Course with Nice Examples
By 121810310010 G S A•
Nov 16, 2020
very useful and easy to complete
By Dibyajyoti P•
Jun 15, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed doing it.
By Joseph D•
Oct 16, 2019
I learned a lot thanks!
By Slavisa D•
Oct 28, 2019
Nice overview so far.
By Шонин И Н•
Sep 27, 2018
Very useful course
By ANALIZA L•
Jan 1, 2021
Very informative!
By Hezekiah E A•
Sep 4, 2020
Very informative