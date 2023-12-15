University of Colorado System
Mastering the Art of Cross-Functional Collaboration
University of Colorado System

Mastering the Art of Cross-Functional Collaboration

This course is part of Cross-Functional Collaboration Specialization

Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Oxana Trotsenko

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

3 hours (approximately)
Recently updated!

December 2023

This course is part of the Cross-Functional Collaboration Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 2 modules in this course

The path to success is not an easy one. However, it comes down to the choices we make in life. Even when dealt an unfavorable hand, we can choose to persevere. Through sacrifice, learning, and willingness to grow and evolve, we can choose to claim our own agency. In this module, you will learn how a former United Airlines’ CEO overcame challenges of his upbringing and became a successful prominent business leader. Here, Oscar will share how he deals with fear, his inner critic, feedback, and letting go of control.

9 videos5 quizzes

As we evolve as leaders, we define a key set of universal principles that guide the way we behave. These are our personal mantras that withstand the test of time and pressure. In this module, Oscar Munoz will share his axioms or mantras that have become synonymous with the way he leads and collaborates.

9 videos1 reading4 quizzes

Instructors

A.W. Lukens
University of Colorado System
10 Courses4,533 learners

University of Colorado System

