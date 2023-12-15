Our ability to cultivate and lead cross-functional collaboration strongly depends on our level of self-awareness. In this course, you will develop an understanding of basic cross-functional collaboration concepts and definitions, create a leadership self-awareness profile, and learn how to navigate and manage four most prevalent collaboration dynamics.
Fundamentals of Cross-Functional Collaboration
Taught in English
13 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to a specialization roadmap so you have a clear map of the course contents. In addition, you will learn what you will need to be successful in the course.
In this module, you will learn what collaboration is, what it consists of, and the neuroscience of collaboration.
In this module, you will learn the top ten most influential personal characteristics that determine who we approach, manage, and lead collaboration.
In this module, you will learn what the three most common collaboration dynamics are and how to approach them.
