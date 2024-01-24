Effective collaboration has the power to cultivate innovation, create connection, and drive durable outcomes. In this course, Oxana Trotsenko, an adjunct professor of change leadership and an experienced transformation leader is teaching you how to become a successful leader who can build effective cross-functional collaboration. Learn the critical leadership skills required for creating a culture of collaboration and navigating the inherent conflict while influencing across organizations. We will approach this specialization in three steps: crawl, walk, and run with each subsequent course building on the previous one.
Applied Learning Project
Course assignments include exercises to help you gain industry-leading tools and techniques for leading and facilitating cross-functional collaboration. Learn how to lead and facilitate cross-functional workshops to foster team cohesion and connectedness, create team purpose and focus, and deliver tangible business results.