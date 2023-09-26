Starweaver
Cross Functional Collaboration
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify challenges, overcome barriers, foster teamwork, and leverage diverse perspectives for effective cross-functional collaboration.

  • Learn techniques to enhance communication, establish clear channels, and promote active listening and feedback within cross-functional teams.

  • Strengthen problem-solving skills, analyze different perspectives, and make informed decisions within collaborative efforts.

  • Utilize techniques for collaborative problem-solving, decision-making, consensus-building, and informed choices as a team.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course focuses on the principles and strategies for collaborating effectively with colleagues from different functional areas. Students will learn to overcome challenges, foster teamwork, and leverage diverse perspectives to achieve common goals. The course covers various techniques to improve communication and information sharing across departments and develop strategies for managing conflict and resolving disputes. Through case studies and group exercises, students will enhance their problem-solving skills and learn how to make informed decisions through collaborative efforts. The course also emphasizes the importance of building a culture of trust and cooperation among team members. By the end of the course, students will be equipped with the necessary skills to collaborate successfully with colleagues from different backgrounds and functional areas, leading to enhanced productivity and overall organizational success.

What's included

26 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

10 Courses21,868 learners

Offered by

