About this Course

13,371 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Applied Cryptography Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Applied Cryptography Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cryptography Overview

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Information Entropy

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Brute-Force Attack and Cryptanalysis

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Computational Security and Side-Channel Attack

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRYPTOGRAPHY AND INFORMATION THEORY

View all reviews

About the Applied Cryptography Specialization

Applied Cryptography

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder