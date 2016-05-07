This course will introduce you to the foundations of modern cryptography, with an eye toward practical applications.
- Number Theory
- Cryptography
- Public-Key Cryptography
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Week 1
Introduction to Classical Cryptography
Week 2
Computational Secrecy and Principles of Modern Cryptography
Week 3
Private-Key Encryption
Week 4
Message Authentication Codes
The course is an excellent one for those who want to learn cyber security. Concepts are explained really well although it requires a higher mathematics.
This is a really good course to get a high level overview of cryptography, the main elements and concepts, and the teacher is really didactic
Thanks to Coursera for that I have studied online this course! Also, thanks to University of Maryland and to my Professor\n\nJonathan Katz.
It found it very well structured course. The way in which Instructor maintains the flow and delivery of ideas is awesome.
The Cybersecurity Specialization covers the fundamental concepts underlying the construction of secure systems, from the hardware to the software to the human-computer interface, with the use of cryptography to secure interactions. These concepts are illustrated with examples drawn from modern practice, and augmented with hands-on exercises involving relevant tools and techniques. Successful participants will develop a way of thinking that is security-oriented, better understanding how to think about adversaries and how to build systems that defend against them.
