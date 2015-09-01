About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Definir e expressar requisitos de aplicativos como KPIs, SLOs e SLIs.

  • Criar aplicativos de microsserviços e arquitetar redes híbridas e em nuvem.

  • Escolher serviços de implantação e armazenamento do Google Cloud de maneira adequada.

  • Proteger a infraestrutura, os dados e os aplicativos na nuvem e monitorar os níveis de serviço.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introdução

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Definição de serviços

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Design e arquitetura de microsserviços

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Automação de DevOps

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)

