Professor, University of Maryland, and Director, Maryland Cybersecurity Center
Prof. Katz's research interests lie broadly in the areas of cryptography, privacy, and computer and network security, with his most recent work focusing on secure multi-party computation, database privacy, and the science of cybersecurity. He has co-authored the popular undergraduate textbook "Introduction to Modern Cryptography" (CRC Press, 2007) and a monograph on digital signature schemes (Springer, 2010). He has previously given tutorials on cryptography for audiences in industry, academia, and government.