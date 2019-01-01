Profile

Jonathan Katz

Professor, University of Maryland, and Director, Maryland Cybersecurity Center

    Bio

    Jonathan Katz is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland, and director of the Maryland Cybersecurity Center. He received his undergraduate degrees from MIT in 1996, and a PhD from Columbia University in 2002. He has held visiting appointments at UCLA (Los Angeles, CA), Ecole Normale Superieure (Paris, France), and IBM (Hawthorne, NY).

    Prof. Katz's research interests lie broadly in the areas of cryptography, privacy, and computer and network security, with his most recent work focusing on secure multi-party computation, database privacy, and the science of cybersecurity. He has co-authored the popular undergraduate textbook "Introduction to Modern Cryptography" (CRC Press, 2007) and a monograph on digital signature schemes (Springer, 2010). He has previously given tutorials on cryptography for audiences in industry, academia, and government.

    Courses

    Cryptography

