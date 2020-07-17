CF
Oct 26, 2021
Great introduction to cryptography. Professor was clear and concise in his explanations and the work required was reasonable. Overall a good experience, looking forward to the next class.
SS
Jul 3, 2020
The course gave me very good basics in Cryptography. Especially, the attacker perspective, which is the most important aspect of Cryptography.
By Tanmoy K D•
Jul 17, 2020
I absolutely loved this course. Although the content was already under my grasp, but it was a great experience going through them again. Everything is explained clearly and precisely. Highly recommended for everyone.
By Joyce L•
Jun 10, 2020
Course was really nice and informative. It helps a lot in cryptographic domain related work. Thanks a lot to the instructor....
By Bahubali M A•
Apr 18, 2020
This course helps in developing research and teaching skills.The overall course contents covered were excellent.
Thank You.
By CIAN B L•
Jun 19, 2020
Really nice, even if you are a beginner with Cryptographic Theories/ Information Theories. A fast course and also a very informative one! Would recommend if you have a background in Math and Algorithms.
By Caleb F•
Oct 27, 2021
By Roman T•
Jan 21, 2018
The course is brilliant! Mr Chang explains everything clearly, so that you can understand the material even if you don't have much time to deal with it.
By Sathishkumar S•
Jul 3, 2020
By GOLLA V L•
Apr 25, 2020
By learning this course i have gained some extra knowledge in cryptography. This course helped me to complete my final year project.
By Usop A•
Mar 7, 2022
what a wonderful course this course helped me to achieve more knowledge in the field of cryptography and cyber secqurity
By Riadh B•
Oct 1, 2021
I really enjoyed the courses. I recommend you to finish the different courses. Thank you for the high quality courses.
By Georgios P•
May 16, 2019
A very neat and easy to follow course that introduces the basic concepts of cryptography and its use in modern world!
By Adri J J J•
May 17, 2020
Good course...provides the fundamental idea behind the relationship between cryptography and information theory...
By Deleted A•
Nov 14, 2018
The course mainly covers criteria for security. I need more of cryptography in it. Its not completely useful.
By Sebastian C•
Jun 2, 2021
Great Intro to Cryptology core concepts! Professor is also super clear in his explanations.
Recommended :)
By Shubham D•
Jan 14, 2018
This is fabulous course that i found, great assignment and questions make this course course worth full.
By Razvan D•
Aug 15, 2020
Wording is simple with plenty of examples and analogies. Easy to follow.
By SHRADHANAND V•
Apr 27, 2020
good information about cryptography and entropy and information theory
By Muskan J•
Jul 17, 2020
Course is very simple to follow with good questions in the quizes
By Diyorbek R•
Jan 26, 2018
Interesting both theoretical and practical part of the course
By Pankaj J•
Mar 9, 2022
nice experience of this course best course in my life..
By SIDDHARTH S•
Jun 6, 2020
It was a great course and the tutor explained it well.
By Ayodele M M•
Oct 15, 2021
The course content was very relevant and applicable.
By Lynsey B•
Jul 5, 2021
I've learned a lot especially on information entropy
By Mr.Arif M A•
May 10, 2020
Learn new concept - Entropy information
By Akhtar M•
Nov 12, 2020
very clear explanation. Thank you sir