Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cryptography and Information Theory by University of Colorado System

4.5
stars
370 ratings
67 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Cryptography and Information Theory! This course combines cryptography (the techniques for protecting information from unauthorized access) and information theory (the study of information coding and transfer). More specifically, the course studies cryptography from the information-theoretical perspectives and discuss the concepts such as entropy and the attacker knowledge capabilities, e.g., Kerckhoff's Principle. It also contrasts information-theoretic security and computational security to highlight the different train of thoughts that drive the cryptographic algorithmic construction and the security analyses. This course is a part of the Applied Cryptography specialization....

Top reviews

CF

Oct 26, 2021

Great introduction to cryptography. Professor was clear and concise in his explanations and the work required was reasonable. Overall a good experience, looking forward to the next class.

SS

Jul 3, 2020

The course gave me very good basics in Cryptography. Especially, the attacker perspective, which is the most important aspect of Cryptography.

1 - 25 of 68 Reviews for Cryptography and Information Theory

By Tanmoy K D

Jul 17, 2020

I absolutely loved this course. Although the content was already under my grasp, but it was a great experience going through them again. Everything is explained clearly and precisely. Highly recommended for everyone.

By Joyce L

Jun 10, 2020

Course was really nice and informative. It helps a lot in cryptographic domain related work. Thanks a lot to the instructor....

By Bahubali M A

Apr 18, 2020

This course helps in developing research and teaching skills.The overall course contents covered were excellent.

Thank You.

By CIAN B L

Jun 19, 2020

Really nice, even if you are a beginner with Cryptographic Theories/ Information Theories. A fast course and also a very informative one! Would recommend if you have a background in Math and Algorithms.

By Roman T

Jan 21, 2018

The course is brilliant! Mr Chang explains everything clearly, so that you can understand the material even if you don't have much time to deal with it.

By GOLLA V L

Apr 25, 2020

By learning this course i have gained some extra knowledge in cryptography. This course helped me to complete my final year project.

By Usop A

Mar 7, 2022

what a wonderful course this course helped me to achieve more knowledge in the field of cryptography and cyber secqurity

By Riadh B

Oct 1, 2021

I really enjoyed the courses. I recommend you to finish the different courses. Thank you for the high quality courses.

By Georgios P

May 16, 2019

A very neat and easy to follow course that introduces the basic concepts of cryptography and its use in modern world!

By Adri J J J

May 17, 2020

Good course...provides the fundamental idea behind the relationship between cryptography and information theory...

By Deleted A

Nov 14, 2018

The course mainly covers criteria for security. I need more of cryptography in it. Its not completely useful.

By Sebastian C

Jun 2, 2021

Great Intro to Cryptology core concepts! Professor is also super clear in his explanations.

Recommended :)

By Shubham D

Jan 14, 2018

This is fabulous course that i found, great assignment and questions make this course course worth full.

By Razvan D

Aug 15, 2020

Wording is simple with plenty of examples and analogies. Easy to follow.

By SHRADHANAND V

Apr 27, 2020

good information about cryptography and entropy and information theory

By Muskan J

Jul 17, 2020

Course is very simple to follow with good questions in the quizes

By Diyorbek R

Jan 26, 2018

Interesting both theoretical and practical part of the course

By Pankaj J

Mar 9, 2022

nice experience of this course best course in my life..

By SIDDHARTH S

Jun 6, 2020

It was a great course and the tutor explained it well.

By Ayodele M M

Oct 15, 2021

The course content was very relevant and applicable.

By Lynsey B

Jul 5, 2021

I've learned a lot especially on information entropy

By Mr.Arif M A

May 10, 2020

Learn new concept - Entropy information

By Akhtar M

Nov 12, 2020

very clear explanation. Thank you sir

