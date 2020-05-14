In this MOOC, we will focus on learning how network systems are secured using firewalls and IDS. This will include understanding the basic components of network security, constructing a dual-firewall DMZ, and defining security policies to implement and enforce these rules. Building upon these lessons we will go in-depth on the popular Linux firewall. Finally we will learn about Network IDS and Host IDS, including a deep dive into Snort.
This course is part of the Fundamentals of Computer Network Security Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Secure Network Defense
In this module, we will learn how to construct an DMZ firewall system with dual firewalls to protect a site. We will also learn how to define critical security policies, their enforcement procedures, and apply related security design principles for the firewall system.
Implement Firewall with Linux IPTable
In this module, we will learn how to use Linux iptables to implement firewall rules for filtering packets, and SNAPT or DNAT address port translation, and the security policies.
Intrusion Detection Systems
In this module we will introduce the Snort IDS, discuss evaluation and performance of network firewalls, and finally cover Host IDS.
Reviews
- 5 stars43.75%
- 4 stars25%
- 3 stars10.41%
- 2 stars10.41%
- 1 star10.41%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURE NETWORKED SYSTEM WITH FIREWALL AND IDS
expected more content but still good course should have practical Approach
About the Fundamentals of Computer Network Security Specialization
This specialization in intended for IT professionals, computer programmers, managers, IT security professionals who like to move up ladder, who are seeking to develop network system security skills. Through four courses, we will cover the Design and Analyze Secure Networked Systems, Develop Secure Programs with Basic Cryptography and Crypto API, Hacking and Patching Web Applications, Perform Penetration Testing, and Secure Networked Systems with Firewall and IDS, which will prepare you to perform tasks as Cyber Security Engineer, IT Security Analyst, and Cyber Security Analyst.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.