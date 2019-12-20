Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Secure Networked System with Firewall and IDS by University of Colorado System

3.8
stars
48 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this MOOC, we will focus on learning how network systems are secured using firewalls and IDS. This will include understanding the basic components of network security, constructing a dual-firewall DMZ, and defining security policies to implement and enforce these rules. Building upon these lessons we will go in-depth on the popular Linux firewall. Finally we will learn about Network IDS and Host IDS, including a deep dive into Snort....
1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Secure Networked System with Firewall and IDS

By Justin G

Dec 20, 2019

Professor consistently drops the ball and allows the AWS credits to expire inside this course. You cannot complete it as of 12/20/2019. Coursera is not able to fix this, Amazon says to talk to Coursera. Coursera says to talk to the Professor, and the Professor doesn't respond to his campus emails.

By Michael B

Aug 11, 2019

This course, and apparently the other courses in this Specialization, are no longer supported/followed by the course presenters. This would in of itself not be that bad where it not for the fact that the dearth of current learners makes it nigh impossible to finish the peer-reviewed assignments. The material in the course videos is pretty basic.

By sara

Nov 3, 2020

I don't like the reliance on AWS for work, where you have to put your credit card. Jobs take time to be corrected. Support is needed that not only has to be covered in forums. Certain tutorials should be accessible. Apart from that, all good. Very interesting. I've learnt a lot.

By Himanshu P

May 15, 2020

expected more content but still good course

should have practical Approach

By baker A

Oct 28, 2017

that very good and improve my education

By Rohit S

Jun 19, 2020

well opportunty for me

By Doss D

Jun 24, 2020

Thank you

By Diego A R G

May 30, 2019

La pronunciación del profesor es mala, los gráficos utilizados son de muy baja calidad, la explicación de los temas es muy básica.

