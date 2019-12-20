By Justin G•
Dec 20, 2019
Professor consistently drops the ball and allows the AWS credits to expire inside this course. You cannot complete it as of 12/20/2019. Coursera is not able to fix this, Amazon says to talk to Coursera. Coursera says to talk to the Professor, and the Professor doesn't respond to his campus emails.
By Michael B•
Aug 11, 2019
This course, and apparently the other courses in this Specialization, are no longer supported/followed by the course presenters. This would in of itself not be that bad where it not for the fact that the dearth of current learners makes it nigh impossible to finish the peer-reviewed assignments. The material in the course videos is pretty basic.
By sara•
Nov 3, 2020
I don't like the reliance on AWS for work, where you have to put your credit card. Jobs take time to be corrected. Support is needed that not only has to be covered in forums. Certain tutorials should be accessible. Apart from that, all good. Very interesting. I've learnt a lot.
By Himanshu P•
May 15, 2020
expected more content but still good course
should have practical Approach
By baker A•
Oct 28, 2017
that very good and improve my education
By Rohit S•
Jun 19, 2020
well opportunty for me
By Doss D•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you
By Diego A R G•
May 30, 2019
La pronunciación del profesor es mala, los gráficos utilizados son de muy baja calidad, la explicación de los temas es muy básica.