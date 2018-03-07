The world runs computers. From small to large businesses, from the CEO down to level 1 support staff, everyone uses computers. This course is designed to give you a practical perspective on computer security. This course approaches computer security in a way that anyone can understand. Ever wonder how your bank website is secure when you connect to it? Wonder how other business owners secure their network? Wonder how large data breaches happen? This is practical computer security. It will help you answer the question – what should I focus on?
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
What is Practical Computer Security
Understand the basics of computer security for business
The CIA Triad
Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability are the cornerstones of security. Do you know how they apply?
How we assess risk daily
Risk in business is inevitable. You will explore what risk means and how to assess it
Practical Application of Daily Security
Often times we may not know how to assess our security daily. We may think we are secure when we may not be. This module covers some of the tools, ports, and protocols used in everyday computing to remain secure.
Excellent topics especially for those who are starting out in information security and also for those who needs a refresher in Cybersecurity.
Very thorough class that covers the fundamentals of enterprise cybersecurity and lays the foundation for effective management of IT Operations in a corporate environment.
Introduction to Cybersecurity for Business ensure me that the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and systems is preserved.
It was really well structured with a great teaching methodology. The use of concrete examples/quiz make me to understand much easier content
It seems anymore that you can't listen to the news without hearing of a data breach. You may have heard it said before that there are 2 types of companies out there, the ones who have been breached and those who will be breached. Defending against attackers who want to compromise assets can seem like an arduous task, but learning how attacks work and more importantly how to defend against those attacks can be very fulfilling. This specialization is designed to introduce you to practical computer security by teaching you the fundamentals of how you use security in the business world. This course is for those who want to understand how to defend computer systems and assets from attackers and other threats. It is also for those who want to understand how threats and attacks are carried out to help better defend their systems. This specialization is designed for senior business leaders to middle management and system administrators, so they can all speak the same language and get a better handle on their organization's security. Additionally, the course material may help you in passing some industry leading computer security examinations such as Security+ and CISSP.
