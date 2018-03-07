About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Risk Assessment
  • Attack Surface
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Practical Computer Security

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The CIA Triad

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How we assess risk daily

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Practical Application of Daily Security

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

