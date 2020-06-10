Data breaches occur nearly every day. From very large retailers, down to your fantasy football website, and anywhere in between, they have been compromised in some way. How did the attackers get in? What did they do with the data they compromised? What should I be concerned with in my own business or my systems? This course is the second course in the Practical Computer Security. It will discuss types of threats and attack vectors commonly seen in today’s environment. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but threats are all over the place! This course isn’t designed to insight fear that there is no hope for keeping systems and business secure, but rather educate you on how attacks are carried out so that you have a better sense of what to look out for in your business or with your systems.
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
THREATS AND ATTACK VECTORS IN COMPUTER SECURITY
Welcome! This week we'll explore users and user based attacks. User based attacks are common because it may be easier to compromise a human rather than a computer.
Network and system based attacks
Threats against networks and systems are the most common type of attack method. This week will explore these concepts.
Cloud Security
You use the cloud every day; you may not even realize it! This week will focus on the cloud and security surrounding cloud and cloud services.
Common Vulnerabilities
The week will focus on common vulnerabilities that systems face and how they work.
Mr. Williams is an excellent teacher, I feel that what I learned from him is irreplaceable going forward, great certification! Thanks Mr. Williams!
I had learned very much good things about Cyber Threats and its attacks. I recommend to take this course. It is very much helpful.
Good course, maybe I expected more technical and practical explanations on how to perform the various kinds of attacks, just a negative note on poor feedback during peer graded review.
I learned a lot in this course thanks to you Greg, you explained all topics very effectively and easy to understandable thanks to many examples you presented . KEEP TEACHING ALL THE BEST TO YOU TOO
About the Cybersecurity for Business Specialization
It seems anymore that you can't listen to the news without hearing of a data breach. You may have heard it said before that there are 2 types of companies out there, the ones who have been breached and those who will be breached. Defending against attackers who want to compromise assets can seem like an arduous task, but learning how attacks work and more importantly how to defend against those attacks can be very fulfilling. This specialization is designed to introduce you to practical computer security by teaching you the fundamentals of how you use security in the business world. This course is for those who want to understand how to defend computer systems and assets from attackers and other threats. It is also for those who want to understand how threats and attacks are carried out to help better defend their systems. This specialization is designed for senior business leaders to middle management and system administrators, so they can all speak the same language and get a better handle on their organization's security. Additionally, the course material may help you in passing some industry leading computer security examinations such as Security+ and CISSP.
