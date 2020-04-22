RB
Jul 21, 2020
I learned a lot in this course thanks to you Greg, you explained all topics very effectively and easy to understandable thanks to many examples you presented .\n\nKEEP TEACHING ALL THE BEST TO YOU TOO
PB
Apr 21, 2020
I learned alot from this course. but peers review is something should not be there. one of the peer gave me all 0 without any reason however other two gave me 100 and 80 with sensible reason.
By Paras•
Apr 22, 2020
By Md. S H•
May 27, 2020
Decent content, but I don't like the peer review projects. It takes too much time to wait for someone else to review it. Give me an exam.
By Adam M•
May 24, 2019
By Reid C•
May 7, 2018
Complete information. But the visuals (powerpoint, narration) could be of a lot higher quality.
By Virgil L M•
May 18, 2020
Mr. Williams is an excellent teacher, I feel that what I learned from him is irreplaceable going forward, great certification! Thanks Mr. Williams!
By Jainil K S•
Jun 11, 2020
I had learned very much good things about Cyber Threats and its attacks. I recommend to take this course. It is very much helpful.
By mohammad k•
Jun 11, 2020
Many thank for the Instructor and the Coursera. Without them, I couldn't achieve the place where I'm now.
By Harshvardhan g•
May 26, 2020
a good for biggners to enhance their knowledge in cyber security
By Israel M B•
Apr 26, 2018
Great teacher, great resources, great course!!
By D R•
Nov 26, 2017
Learned somuch.
By Vikas M•
May 1, 2020
style of delivery is very average and reading through the slides.I suggest seeing once New York University Tandon School's videos on cybersecurity delivered by Ed Amoroso.
By Joseph G C•
Aug 17, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The lectures were clear and just right for a beginner. The course was easy for me because I am not new to Cyber-security, having done courses from other vendors, however, I took the course seriously and was glad I did, because in the end, I earned more than a certificate, but some new interesting knowledge. I am even driven now to research more, influenced by final project.
By HARISH S S R 2 C•
Mar 3, 2021
This Course Gives Me a Aware in Cyber Threats And Also For Attacks Vector side.....FOR BEGINEER LEARNERS won't worry .......Coursera is a best ever online LEARNING SITE i have ever seen........CONCEPTS are clearly defined just Go through.............ALL THE BET :)
By Rodney M•
Apr 3, 2021
The information disseminated thorough out this course is unbelievably necessary. It covers a wide range of subject areas and scenarios creating an overall view of the course outline achieving each course objective.
I therefore, recommend these courses for everyone!!
By ANNIE.T.G•
Sep 20, 2020
I firstly give good thanks for Greg Williams to teach me about cyber threats and attack vectors . This course provide a deep knowledge about cyber security and attacks faced by the cyber field and how protected from those attacks and the solutions.
By Dorothee H•
Jun 25, 2020
Great course, lots of different examples for cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, how they interact, operating systems and web based applications and what companies can do to close holes in their access. Looking forward to working on part 3.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Lin T•
Jan 15, 2018
even when i am short on time.. i could roughly understand what Greg was talking about without even doing any extra revision! I would definitely have to go back to this section to do some revision when I can in future!
By Breno A•
Jul 27, 2020
Ótima maneira de aprender sobre o que são vetores de ataques e ameaças. O conteúdo do curso ajuda entender e como proteger a informação. É de grande valia para o dia a dia dos administradores e analistas de segurança
By Sanduni A K M•
Aug 27, 2020
Covered different types of attacks which we can meet at several cases. Peer review assignment make space for us do a small research on any Data Breach will helpful to have a deep learning on practical situations.
By Rai N B•
Jul 22, 2020
By Jose H C M•
Jul 24, 2020
The course is very good and very complete, the teacher is excellent with good support material as an example and quite well explained, I learned a lot and I am 100% satisfied with this course.
By Yamil A E S•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent course! I loved it! The instructor is really good and it shows up what the needs of the industry are. He follows every theory point with a real-life example. Excellent course.
By Yash Y A•
Oct 9, 2020
Greg's explanation is lucid and he incorporates all his IT, CS experience in this course. Very well made and probably some of the best peer community I have ever come across. Cheers!
By Sithumina R•
Sep 15, 2020
I have learned lots abouts cyber threats through this course and this is a great chance improve our careera.Thank you so much and this is a professional course.