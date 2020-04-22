Chevron Left
Data breaches occur nearly every day. From very large retailers, down to your fantasy football website, and anywhere in between, they have been compromised in some way. How did the attackers get in? What did they do with the data they compromised? What should I be concerned with in my own business or my systems? This course is the second course in the Practical Computer Security. It will discuss types of threats and attack vectors commonly seen in today’s environment. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but threats are all over the place! This course isn’t designed to insight fear that there is no hope for keeping systems and business secure, but rather educate you on how attacks are carried out so that you have a better sense of what to look out for in your business or with your systems....

RB

Jul 21, 2020

I learned a lot in this course thanks to you Greg, you explained all topics very effectively and easy to understandable thanks to many examples you presented .\n\nKEEP TEACHING ALL THE BEST TO YOU TOO

PB

Apr 21, 2020

I learned alot from this course. but peers review is something should not be there. one of the peer gave me all 0 without any reason however other two gave me 100 and 80 with sensible reason.

By Paras

Apr 22, 2020

By Md. S H

May 27, 2020

Decent content, but I don't like the peer review projects. It takes too much time to wait for someone else to review it. Give me an exam.

By Adam M

May 24, 2019

By Reid C

May 7, 2018

Complete information. But the visuals (powerpoint, narration) could be of a lot higher quality.

By Virgil L M

May 18, 2020

Mr. Williams is an excellent teacher, I feel that what I learned from him is irreplaceable going forward, great certification! Thanks Mr. Williams!

By Jainil K S

Jun 11, 2020

I had learned very much good things about Cyber Threats and its attacks. I recommend to take this course. It is very much helpful.

By mohammad k

Jun 11, 2020

Many thank for the Instructor and the Coursera. Without them, I couldn't achieve the place where I'm now.

By Harshvardhan g

May 26, 2020

a good for biggners to enhance their knowledge in cyber security

By Israel M B

Apr 26, 2018

Great teacher, great resources, great course!!

By D R

Nov 26, 2017

Learned somuch.

By Vikas M

May 1, 2020

style of delivery is very average and reading through the slides.I suggest seeing once New York University Tandon School's videos on cybersecurity delivered by Ed Amoroso.

By Joseph G C

Aug 17, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The lectures were clear and just right for a beginner. The course was easy for me because I am not new to Cyber-security, having done courses from other vendors, however, I took the course seriously and was glad I did, because in the end, I earned more than a certificate, but some new interesting knowledge. I am even driven now to research more, influenced by final project.

By HARISH S S R 2 C

Mar 3, 2021

This Course Gives Me a Aware in Cyber Threats And Also For Attacks Vector side.....FOR BEGINEER LEARNERS won't worry .......Coursera is a best ever online LEARNING SITE i have ever seen........CONCEPTS are clearly defined just Go through.............ALL THE BET :)

By Rodney M

Apr 3, 2021

The information disseminated thorough out this course is unbelievably necessary. It covers a wide range of subject areas and scenarios creating an overall view of the course outline achieving each course objective.

I therefore, recommend these courses for everyone!!

By ANNIE.T.G

Sep 20, 2020

I firstly give good thanks for Greg Williams to teach me about cyber threats and attack vectors . This course provide a deep knowledge about cyber security and attacks faced by the cyber field and how protected from those attacks and the solutions.

By Dorothee H

Jun 25, 2020

Great course, lots of different examples for cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, how they interact, operating systems and web based applications and what companies can do to close holes in their access. Looking forward to working on part 3.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Lin T

Jan 15, 2018

even when i am short on time.. i could roughly understand what Greg was talking about without even doing any extra revision! I would definitely have to go back to this section to do some revision when I can in future!

By Breno A

Jul 27, 2020

Ótima maneira de aprender sobre o que são vetores de ataques e ameaças. O conteúdo do curso ajuda entender e como proteger a informação. É de grande valia para o dia a dia dos administradores e analistas de segurança

By Sanduni A K M

Aug 27, 2020

Covered different types of attacks which we can meet at several cases. Peer review assignment make space for us do a small research on any Data Breach will helpful to have a deep learning on practical situations.

By Rai N B

Jul 22, 2020

I learned a lot in this course thanks to you Greg, you explained all topics very effectively and easy to understandable thanks to many examples you presented .

KEEP TEACHING ALL THE BEST TO YOU TOO

By Jose H C M

Jul 24, 2020

The course is very good and very complete, the teacher is excellent with good support material as an example and quite well explained, I learned a lot and I am 100% satisfied with this course.

By Yamil A E S

Sep 24, 2020

Excellent course! I loved it! The instructor is really good and it shows up what the needs of the industry are. He follows every theory point with a real-life example. Excellent course.

By Yash Y A

Oct 9, 2020

Greg's explanation is lucid and he incorporates all his IT, CS experience in this course. Very well made and probably some of the best peer community I have ever come across. Cheers!

By Sithumina R

Sep 15, 2020

I have learned lots abouts cyber threats through this course and this is a great chance improve our careera.Thank you so much and this is a professional course.

