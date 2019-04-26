In this MOOC, we learn RBAC and ABAC access control to facilitate the specification and management of access policies. We learn examples of how RBAC is supported by modern systems such as Docker and AWS IAM. We learn XACML 3.0 and an ABAC implementation for controling secure access to web documents and network resources with attribute certificates, and XACML architecture components. We show how to exhance the data security with GeoEncryption, Secure Enhanced Geolocking, and R2D2 concepts which deliver data to right places via right path. We show how Google Map and Web Crytpo
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Enhance Security with Geolocation
In this module, we discuss the geoencryption techniques, the issues in the design and analysis of a Secure Enhanced Geolocking system for protected encrypted info with geolocking. We learn the web based implementation of an Secure Enhancing Geolocking system using Javascript with Google Map API and CryptoJS API.
Enhance Security with Network and Context Information
In this module, we learn the techniques for using WiFi or BLE signals to estimate the geolocation of a user. We also show the technique where the value added Software Defined Network services can be used to ensure the data are delivered through a designated path to the right location.
Authentication and Role Based Access Control
In this module, we discuss the definition of the authentication, the types of authentication credentials, and the authentication process and related requirements. we learn the Role Based Access Control, short for RBAC, which is an security approach to restricting system access to authorized users and to help specify organization's security policies reflecting its organizational structure. We use Docker Universal Control Plan and AWS IAM access control as examples for illustrating how RBAC simplifies the access control specification and management.
Authorization and Attribute Based Access Control
In this module, we discuss PMI Privilege Management Infrastructure for managing the authorization of privileges within a system. We use attribute certificates as an instrument to associate access rights of the resources/services in the system to the identities or roles of the intended users of the system. We compare the differences between the PKI, the public key infrastructure which is focused on identity management, with the PMI which is focused on the management of the privileges authorized for users. We discuss their difference usages for the access control of the system. We then present the XACML, which is an eXtensible Access Control Markup Language (XACML) for specifying policies. It is an attribute-based access control system (ABAC), where attributes associated with a user or action or resource are inputs into the decision of whether a given user may access a given resource in a particular way. An implementation of ABAC system using Sun’s XACML 2.0 Java reference implementation called ENFORCE is then presented as an example.
About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization
This specialization is intended for intermediate level learners with basic programming skills and basic cybersecurity knowledge. Through this course learner will learn about advanced secure software techniques such as those for cloud computing, TOR, web-based cryptography, and geo-location/context based access control. With these techniques, learners will be better prepared to implement new security and privacy preserving data security features, to perform secure system design and implementation, vulnerability analysis, and Securely Provision (SP), Operate and Maintain (OM), Oversee and Govern (OV), Protect and Defend (PR), Analyze (AN), Collect and Operate (CO), and investigate (IN) tasks.
