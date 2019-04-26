About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Enhance Security with Geolocation

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Enhance Security with Network and Context Information

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Authentication and Role Based Access Control

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Authorization and Attribute Based Access Control

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED SYSTEM SECURITY TOPICS

View all reviews

About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization

Advanced System Security Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder