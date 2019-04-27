IC
Apr 26, 2019
Quality learning materials. Enjoyed the cryptography systems introduction, especially the one based on GPS coordinates.
May 27, 2020
this is good , but i think it's gonna be better by including subtitle inside a video.
By Umesh S•
May 27, 2020
this is good , but i think it's gonna be better by including subtitle inside a video.
By Maksyм P•
May 23, 2019
Well done in American manner :)
By Chaitanya S•
May 1, 2020
Very Nice topic
By PARTH P•
May 7, 2020
Thanks Coursera for this course but i am not happy because in mt certificate my name is change so please help me to change my name
By Praveen K P•
Mar 19, 2020
Very Good source for beginners and intermediate kb.
By Gururajan S•
Mar 18, 2020
Very Good Course
By Johnn E C S•
Apr 26, 2021
Excelente curso, material metodología y material complementario!!!
By Imants G•
Jul 24, 2020
the course is not easy but useful for comprehension
By Simran M•
Oct 30, 2020
Very good cource and very much helpful
By SUKUMAR S•
May 31, 2020
Nice i like it the notes are awsm
By Nagraj S D•
Sep 24, 2020
Nice and Informative Course.
By Sumit k•
Sep 28, 2020
It is very helpful for me
By VISHNU T B•
Jul 25, 2020
Excellent
By NADEEM M•
Aug 16, 2020
Course syllabus is very good and interesting to learn and apply but the Professor who teaches and explains is not clear as I had to do all the learning based on the reading materials rather than the video lecture.
By Nayan C D•
May 22, 2020
It was helpful and got to learn much more things
By Puneet S•
Jul 20, 2020
first the tutor accent is not very easy to understand.
second, i cannot finish my first week assignment dure to technical issues which i and some others also mentioned in discussion tab.