Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced System Security Topics by University of Colorado System

In this MOOC, we learn RBAC and ABAC access control to facilitate the specification and management of access policies. We learn examples of how RBAC is supported by modern systems such as Docker and AWS IAM. We learn XACML 3.0 and an ABAC implementation for controling secure access to web documents and network resources with attribute certificates, and XACML architecture components. We show how to exhance the data security with GeoEncryption, Secure Enhanced Geolocking, and R2D2 concepts which deliver data to right places via right path. We show how Google Map and Web Crytpo API can be integrated for encrypted document on web browser without download apps and associate them with geolocking area to restrict unauthorize and improper accesses....

By Ionut M C

Apr 27, 2019

Quality learning materials. Enjoyed the cryptography systems introduction, especially the one based on GPS coordinates.

By Umesh S

May 27, 2020

this is good , but i think it's gonna be better by including subtitle inside a video.

By Maksyм P

May 23, 2019

Well done in American manner :)

By Chaitanya S

May 1, 2020

Very Nice topic

By PARTH P

May 7, 2020

Thanks Coursera for this course but i am not happy because in mt certificate my name is change so please help me to change my name

By Praveen K P

Mar 19, 2020

Very Good source for beginners and intermediate kb.

By Gururajan S

Mar 18, 2020

Very Good Course

By Johnn E C S

Apr 26, 2021

Excelente curso, material metodología y material complementario!!!

By Imants G

Jul 24, 2020

the course is not easy but useful for comprehension

By Simran M

Oct 30, 2020

Very good cource and very much helpful

By SUKUMAR S

May 31, 2020

Nice i like it the notes are awsm

By Nagraj S D

Sep 24, 2020

Nice and Informative Course.

By Sumit k

Sep 28, 2020

It is very helpful for me

By VISHNU T B

Jul 25, 2020

Excellent

By NADEEM M

Aug 16, 2020

Course syllabus is very good and interesting to learn and apply but the Professor who teaches and explains is not clear as I had to do all the learning based on the reading materials rather than the video lecture.

By Nayan C D

May 22, 2020

It was helpful and got to learn much more things

By Puneet S

Jul 20, 2020

first the tutor accent is not very easy to understand.

second, i cannot finish my first week assignment dure to technical issues which i and some others also mentioned in discussion tab.

