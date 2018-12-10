Since many software developers are compulsive coders, they have created software over the years to help them do their job. There are tools which make design and its associated tasks easier. The course introduces some basic tools and techniques to help you with design. Tools aren’t always tangible, however. The last two lessons of this course discuss questions of Ethics in software development. The purpose here is, as with tools, to equip you to better carry our your responsibilities as a designer. Students will be required to have a prior knowledge of writing and delivering software and some programming knowledge in java.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
General Design Notions
What is in a design and an introduction to hierarchical design representations.
Dynamic and Algebraic Designs
Hierarchical design which shows data flow, and rigorous, formally provable methods of design representation.
UML Tools
An introduction to IBM Rhapsody, a UML modeling tool.
Unit Testing
An introduction to the use of JUnit which performs unit testing for Java software.
Great for people new to mid experience in designing, needing that expanded insight.
Learning about Software Design is always a great add on in IT where a day to day activites will start with Design of Project/code
Great oversight on the design and implementation of good software
Highly informative subject and well taught by the instructor
About the Secure Software Design Specialization
Information security is an extremely important topic in our world today. As individuals, we seek to protect our personal information while the corporations we work for have to protect suppliers, customers, and company assets. Creating secure software requires implementing secure practices as early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as possible.
