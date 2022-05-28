About this Course

3,334 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Introduction

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Modeling systems as token consumption/production systems

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Syntax and semantics

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 103 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Performance analysis

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 131 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

One final example

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 21 min), 5 readings

