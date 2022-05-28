About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Advanced Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Offered by

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Basic modal formulas

Week 2

Advanced modal formulas

