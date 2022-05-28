System Validation is the field that studies the fundamentals of system communication and information processing. It is the next logical step in computer science and improving software development in general. It allows automated analysis based on behavioural models of a system to see if a system works correctly. We want to guarantee that the systems does exactly what it is supposed to do. The techniques put forward in system validation allow to prove the absence of errors. It allows to design embedded system behaviour that is structurally sound and as a side effect enforces you to make the behaviour simple and insightful. This means that the systems are not only behaving correctly, but are also much easier to maintain and adapt. ’Model process behaviour' is the follow up MOOC to 'Automata and behavioural equivalences'. This MOOC shows you how to model process behaviour, in particular protocols and distributed algorithms, dive deeper in the properties of system behaviour, and keep things simple to avoid a state space explosion. Reading material. J.F. Groote and M.R. Mousavi. Modeling and analysis of communicating systems. The MIT Press, 2014.
System Validation (2): Model process behaviourEIT Digital
About this Course
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Sequential behaviour
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min)
2 hours to complete
Data types
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 103 min)
1 hour to complete
Parallel behaviour
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
