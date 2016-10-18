Have you ever experienced software systems failing? Websites crash, calendar not synchronising, or even a power blackout. Of course you have! But did you know that many of these errors are the result of communication errors either within a system or between systems? Depending on the system, the impact of software failures can be huge, even resulting in massive economic damage or loss of lives. Software, and in particular the communication between software-intensive systems, is very complex and very difficult to get right. However, we _need_ dependability in the systems we use, directly or indirectly, to support us in our everyday lives.
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Behavioural modelling
System Validation is the field that studies the fundamentals of system communication and information processing. It allows automated analysis based on behavioural models of a system to see if a system works correctly. We want to guarantee that the systems does exactly what it is supposed to do. The techniques put forward in system validaton allow to prove the absence of errors. It allows to design embedded system behaviour that is structurally sound and as a side effect enforces you to make the behaviour simple and insightful. This means that the systems are not only behaving correctly, but are also much easier to maintain and adapt.’Automata and behavioural equivalences' shows you how to look at system behaviour as state machines. It discusses behavioural equivalences and illustrate these in a number of examples and quizzes. This module introduces automata or labelled transition systems as the basic way to model the behaviour of software controlled systems. It subsequently addresses the question when such behaviours are equivalent.
Basic behavioural equivalences
This module shows the most important equivalences that express when the behaviour of two automata can be considered to be equivalent. It will become obvious that there are multiple of such notions, all fit for use under different circumstances. Furthermore, the all-important notion of the internal or hidden action is introduced with some associated behavioural equivalences.
More behavioural equivalences
This module elaborates on the equivalences provided earlier. It is shown how it can be applied, especially to the alternating bit protocol. Furthermore, a number of additional equivalences are introduced.
Good to learn new things. the recorded sound quality is not too clear. However I managed to learn from the professor a lot.
Very interesting and a good fine-tuning experience to my brain relating to systems! Awesome!
This was a really good course. The professor is good as well. I would certainly recommend that people take this course.
Good course on Automata and behavioural equivalences. The assessment questions are really challenging.
