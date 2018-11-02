OF
May 21, 2021
Jan Friso Groote is a great professor. The only thing that was kind of hard for me was understanding his English because I'm Spanish native speaker. Thanks for this awesome course!
ML
Jul 29, 2020
This was a really good course. The professor is good as well. I would certainly recommend that people take this course.
By Oleg V•
Nov 2, 2018
Very little explanations on quite complex matter (especially on branching bisimulation). References to the book are helpful except that sometimes it has different definitions. For example the books definition of the language is the set of non-extendable traces while the lector treats it as the set of terminated traces. The description of alternating bit protocol is absolutely beyond my understanding. Though its rather simple and well described in wikipedia.
By George J•
May 28, 2020
Good course on Automata and behavioural equivalences.
The assessment questions are really challenging.
By Marcelo N T•
Oct 19, 2016
Very interesting and a good fine-tuning experience to my brain relating to systems! Awesome!
By Minjun K•
Oct 16, 2017
Content is very unique and nice, but delivery is quite poor. The instructor is murmuring almost every word, and pronunciation is unclear, so that I had to just read the subtitle instead of actually listening to the lecture. It was just too painful for me that I am now hesitating whether I should continue to the next part or not...
By Serjey G I•
May 28, 2018
A little coarse course.
By Aaron B•
Sep 8, 2017
This course is incredibly information dense in lectures, and very light on examples and why and how to apply what you've learned:
First: there are no problem sets and very few examples, making it hard to explore the topics discussed in the lecture. I'm not the best listener, so maybe everything is clear and I'm missing it, but doing is the way I learn best. Also, I can find almost no reference to this topic anywhere else which is a little unusual
Second: the lectures don't motivate the topic in any practical way. Even the 'alternating bit' protocol lecture was just discussing the solution to the problem itself. Having watched all the lectures I still don't know what I would use any of this topic for. Also couldn't get the 'alternating bit protocol' software to work, just crashed on my osx laptop.
I would love to do a class on system validation, Coq, TLA+, etc. are all interesting topics to me, I just want a class that helps me do those things.
By Sander W•
Jan 27, 2020
Very nice course to learn about behavioural equivalance. Sometimes it was kinda hard to keep track of the different types of bisimulation. A 5 min recap/summarization video about weak/strong/branching/rooted/divergence bisimulation would have made it perfect for me.
By Orozco E J F•
By Marc L•
Jul 30, 2020
By Carlos D N D•
Dec 14, 2016
Although superficial, it is a very good MOOC for introducing LTS testing.
By acepasag•
Oct 14, 2016
I've learn more thing's in this course..., thank you Coursera :) :) :)
By Emmanuel S d L C•
May 15, 2017
Thanks! Very well done for an introductory course.
By Dongdong A•
Feb 20, 2018
Very helpful for me to learn about the automata
By Letícia G•
Apr 12, 2018
Very helpful! Thank you very much!
By JAIME A H G•
Jun 12, 2021
Very useful course. ¡Thank you!
By Eric L•
Dec 1, 2016
Useful introduction.
By M v M v•
May 10, 2020
ITS REALLY USEFUL
By POTTI R G•
Nov 5, 2019
Very Good Subject
By Tanuja N•
Apr 9, 2021
Very Interesting
By Ruslaan B A G•
Aug 4, 2019
Useful knowledge
By Rayees A L•
Jun 10, 2020
Fully satisfied
By Nafees M•
May 8, 2017
thx a lot prof.
By Hafiz A Q•
May 5, 2020
It was amazing
By Paul J R T P•
Oct 22, 2016
very helpful
By Brandon J T A•
Jan 25, 2020
Very nice!