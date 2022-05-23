About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic logic and programming on a bachelor level.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level

Basic logic and programming on a bachelor level.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

CTL model checking

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

BDDs part 1

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

BDDs part 2

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

BDD based symbolic model checking

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

