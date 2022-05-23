This course presents how properties of acting systems and programs can be verified automatically. The basic notion is a transition system: any system that can be described by states and steps. We present how in CTL (computation tree logic) properties like reachability can be described.
Automated Reasoning: Symbolic Model CheckingEIT Digital
About this Course
Basic logic and programming on a bachelor level.
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
CTL model checking
After a general introduction to the MOOC, this module starts by a general description of model checking.Then Computation Tree Logic (CTL) is introduced: a language in which properties on transition systems can be described. The algorithm to check whether such a property holds is given in an abstract setting, leaving implicit how sets of states are represented.
BDDs part 1
In this module BDDs (binary decision diagrams) are introduced as decision trees with sharing. They represent boolean functions.
BDDs part 2
After some examples of BDD, the algorithm is presented and discussed to compute the ROBDD of any propositional formula.
BDD based symbolic model checking
In this last module the topics of CTL model checking and BDDs are combined: it is shown how BDDs can be used to represent sets of states in a way that the abstract algorithm for CTL mode checking can be used, and much larger state spaces can be dealt with than by using explicit state based model checking. Sever examples are presented.
