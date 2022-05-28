The integration of ICT (information and communications technology) in different applications is rapidly increasing in e.g. Embedded and Cyber physical systems, Communication protocols and Transportation systems. Hence, their reliability and dependability increasingly depends on software. Defects can be fatal and extremely costly (with regards to mass-production of products and safety-critical systems).
Module 1: Computational Tree Logic
We introduce Labeled Transition Systems (LTS), the syntax and semantics of Computational Tree Logic (CTL) and discuss the model checking algorithms that are necessary to compute the satisfaction set for specific CTL formulas.
Discrete Time Markov Chains
We enhance transition systems by discrete time and add probabilities to transitions to model probabilistic choices. We discuss important properties of DTMCs, such as the memoryless property and time-homogeneity. State classification can be used to determine the existence of the limiting and / or stationary distribution.
Probabilistic Computational Tree Logic
We discuss the syntax and semantics of Probabilistic Computational Tree logic and check out the model checking algorithms that are necessary to decide the validity of different kinds of PCTL formulas. We shortly discuss the complexity of PCTL model checking.
Continuous Time Markov Chains
We enhance Discrete-Time Markov Chains with real time and discuss how the resulting modelling formalism evolves over time. We compute the steady-state for different kinds of CMTCs and discuss how the transient probabilities can be efficiently computed using a method called uniformisation.
