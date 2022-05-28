About this Course

2,518 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Computational Tree Logic

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Discrete Time Markov Chains

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Probabilistic Computational Tree Logic

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Continuous Time Markov Chains

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder