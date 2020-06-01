EIT Digital Logo

EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future. EIT Digital provides online and face-to-face Innovation and Entrepreneurship education to raise quality, increase diversity and availability of the top-level content provided by 20 leading technical universities around Europe. The universities deliver a unique blend of the best of technical excellence and entrepreneurial skills and mindset to digital engineers and entrepreneurs at all stages of their careers. The academic partners support Coursera’s bold vision to enable anyone, anywhere, to transform their lives by accessing the world’s best learning experience. This means that EIT Digital gradually shares parts of its entrepreneurial and academic education programmes to demonstrate its excellence and make it accessible to a much wider audience. EIT Digital’s online education portfolio can be used as part of blended education settings, in both Master's and Doctorate programmes, and for professionals as a way to update their knowledge.

Courses and Specializations

Development of Secure Embedded Systems
Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization

Available now

Privacy and Standardisation
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization

Available now

Value Creation Through Innovation
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization

Available now

Alejandro Rodríguez González

Alejandro Rodríguez González

Professor
Computer Languages and Systems and Software Engineering
Andrew Isaacs

Andrew Isaacs

Adjunct Professor
UC Berkeley Haas School of Business
Anne Remke

Anne Remke

Prof. dr.
Computer Science
Asja Kamenica

Asja Kamenica

Head of EIT Digital Professional School
Catherine Faron Zucker

Catherine Faron Zucker

Associate Professor
University Côte d’Azur
Clark Kellogg

Clark Kellogg

Lecturer
UC Berkeley Haas School of Business
Consuelo Gonzalo-Martín

Consuelo Gonzalo-Martín

Prof.
Center of Biomedical Technology. Universidad Politecnica de Madrid
Dr.ir. Pieter Cuijpers

Dr.ir. Pieter Cuijpers

Assistant Professor
Mathematics and Computer Science
Emanuele Della Valle

Emanuele Della Valle

Associate Professor
Politecnico di Milano
Enrique Barra

Enrique Barra

PhD
Departamento de Ingeniería Telemática
Ernestina Menasalvas

Ernestina Menasalvas

Professor
Center of Biomedicine, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid
Fabien Gandon

Fabien Gandon

Research Director, Professor
INRIA, Sophia Antipolis
Farhoud Hosseinpour

Farhoud Hosseinpour

Doctoral Researcher
Information Technology
Frank Gielen

Frank Gielen

Professor
UGent/IBCN: Internet Based Communication Networks
Frans Nauta

Frans Nauta

Visiting scholar
UC Berkeley Haas School of Business
Hans Zantema

Hans Zantema

prof.dr.
Department of Mathematics and Computer Science
Henrik Blomgren

Henrik Blomgren

Dr. Ass. Prof.
INDEK, Department of Industrial Economics and Management Division of Industrial Marketing and Entrepreneurship Royal Institute of Technology
Iván Martínez

Iván Martínez

Innovation & Entrepreneurship
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Iván Pau

Iván Pau

Jan Agri

Jan Agri

Senior Advisor Circular Economy
KTH Executive School
Jan Friso Groote

Jan Friso Groote

Full professor
Mathematics and Computer Science, Eindhoven University of Technology
Jan Smits

Jan Smits

emer. Full Professor, LL.M.
Innovation Engineering and Information Systems
Juha Plosila

Juha Plosila

Associate Professor
Information Technology
Kevin Buchin

Kevin Buchin

Dr
Eindhoven University of Technology, Mathematics and Computer Science
Maarten Weyn

Maarten Weyn

Professor
Faculty of Applied Engineering - University of Antwerp / iMinds
Marco Brambilla

Marco Brambilla

Professor
Politecnico di Milano
Mark de Berg

Mark de Berg

Prof.dr.
Mathematics and Computer Science
Mark Coopersmith

Mark Coopersmith

MBA
UC Berkeley Haas School of Business
Martin Timmerman

Martin Timmerman

Prof Dr
Royal Military Academy Brussels - Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB-ETRO) - Dedicated Systems Experts NV/SA (CEO)
Martin Vendel

Martin Vendel

Dr
KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Industrial Economics and Management
Nguyen Gia Tuan

Nguyen Gia Tuan

PhD
Department of Information Technology, Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Sciences, University of Turku, Finland
Olivier Corby

Olivier Corby

Researcher
Inria Sophia Antipolis
Paolo Cremonesi

Paolo Cremonesi

Associate Professor
Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering - Politecnico di Milano
Román Ramírez

Román Ramírez

Staffan Movin

Staffan Movin

Program Director
KTH Executive School
Ulf Änggård

Ulf Änggård

Business Expert AI
KTH Executive School
