About this Course

1,992 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Approximation algorithms

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Load Balancing problem

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

LP Relaxation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Polynomial-time approximation schemes

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPROXIMATION ALGORITHMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder