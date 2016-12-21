About this Course

7,669 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Software Architecture
  • Architectural Pattern
  • Non-Functional Requirement
  • Software Requirements
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,989 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting to know Software Architecture

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Design process and software requirements

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Quality Attributes

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Tactics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOFTWARE ARCHITECTURE FOR THE INTERNET OF THINGS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder