This course will teach you how to design futureproof systems that meet the requirements of IoT systems: systems that are secure, interoperable, modifiable, and scalable. Moreover, you'll learn to apply best-in-class software architecture methods to help you design complex IoT and other applications. Lastly, you'll come to understand the business impact of the technical decisions that you make as an IoT system architect.
- Software Architecture
- Architectural Pattern
- Non-Functional Requirement
- Software Requirements
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting to know Software Architecture
This module will introduce you to the world of software architecture. We'll define what SA actually is, why it is important and talk about some of the challenges faced in modern Software Engineering. This course is also part of a Blended Master Programme in Internet of Things through Embedded Systems.
Design process and software requirements
Creating good software starts with a solid understanding of the requirements that will have an influence on the software. In this module, we will discuss both functional and non-functional requirements, such as quality attributes, business requirements and constraints.
Quality Attributes
Up till now, we have been talking about quality in an informal way. However, if you want to build systems that support the required qualities you will need a way to express those quality attributes and understand how you can achieve them. After this module you should be able to formulate your own quality requirements. We will also study 2 qualities that are especially relevant for Internet of Things: interoperability and modifiability.
Tactics
In the fourth week, we will explain how architectural tactics can help you create a software architecture that achieves the predefined requirements. This is what needs to be done in step three of the ADD - remember? We'll start of by learning about the difference between tactics and patterns. We will give some examples of tactics to achieve interoperability and modifiability. We will discuss the MVC pattern and its relation to the modifiability tactics. Lastly, we'll discuss how MVC is being used in Android.
I learned a lot through this course and was able to apply some of my learnings to my current work. Definitely would like to recommend this course!
It is an excellent course. Facilitator took through the sessions very clearly.
Good overall course on software architecure with an emphasys on ADD and a little about IoT. Would like to have dug a little deeper and maybe have some more practical exercises.
Good Course , however can have more information on architecture
