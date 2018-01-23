This course will teach you how to develop an embedded systems device. In order to reduce the time to market, many pre-made hardware and software components are available today. You'll discover all the available hardware and software components, such as processor families, operating systems, boards, and networks. You'll also learn how to actually use and integrate these components.
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Debugging
- Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Welcome to Architecting Smart IoT Devices
What you'll learn and how you'll learn it!
Hardware & Software for EmS
RTOS
System Finalisation
Satisfied by the quality of the course and the level of the instructors/interviewee
I had a great learning curve. Overview on various concepts was given, which helped me put a lot of new terms strongly into my mind
Optional resources was very huge and heavy, But course was very perfect.
code was well structure and the quizzes was hard to clear.
