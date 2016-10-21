VA
Apr 13, 2021
Course contain excellent Resources like Research papers for better and realistic understanding of concepts for every topic. Some of the resource links are expired do check them.
BS
Jun 13, 2018
I had a great learning curve. Overview on various concepts was given, which helped me put a lot of new terms strongly into my mind
By Josefran S•
Oct 21, 2016
Video lectures are really bored, bad presented and almost useless. Most (if not all) of the useful content is presented in sections called web tours which are collections of websites were one can find information about the specific topic of a lesson. But many of the websites are bad organized, difficult to read/navigate or simply outdated. The course should be called Web Resources About IoT. I forced myself to keep going for two weeks/modules before I decided to buy a good book and take a more specific course like the one about Real-Time Systems
By Bharath S•
Jun 14, 2018
By Yuan M•
Oct 26, 2019
There are too many reading materials instead of teaching and practicing... Although I passed all the quizes, I felt like this was teaching myself. The subtitles of the videos are not synchronized.
By Saman R•
Aug 10, 2017
This course contains some good information to get started with in IoT space, but it would have been way better if the creators would have taken the time to incorporate the vast knowledge in the course and not just link to a whole bunch of random articles and reads. In that case it could have been a complete spezialization on its own in IoT development (Power usage, protocols, security, OS, debugging, etc.)
By Yash S p•
Jul 25, 2020
Reading content is more.Why would we pay to read content instructor must read himself and then explain in video this is why we are on coursera.Else wikipedia serve the purpose. Coursera must look into quality of some courses. #Coursera
By Veral A•
Apr 14, 2021
By Abhinn K P•
Aug 23, 2018
This course is extremely helpful and I specially loved the power management part in Week 5
By Tatyana V•
Dec 30, 2020
Pro: Fundamental approach to IoT-specific problems, the course will certainly teach you something new. In general, the course follows industry paradigm and doesnt' fall into oversimplifying (Arduino and DIY staff). Cons: Much of the links are outdated, recommended hardware is no longer available for purchase (TI SensorTag), tests contain errors.
By Edward V•
Mar 7, 2019
many links for further reading don't work
Mistakes on quizzes
By Sankara N B•
Jul 4, 2017
The course contents were very good and the course was well delivered by the Professors. The course outlines some of the problems we Architects face across the embedded systems industry and I had learnt a lot about how much more care needs to be taken when defining an IoT device architecture.
By Darius P•
Dec 11, 2016
Very good introductory course into the field of embedded systems. I would recommend this course to anyone who is willing to step into the field of IoT. The course offers a wealth of resources for individual study in a very systematic manner.
By parminder s•
Jul 11, 2019
I am very thankful to coursera for their great financial initiative. It helped me alot as i have learnt alot of new skills from this course which ultimately boost-up my confidence in internet of things research
By Miguel•
Apr 22, 2017
This course provide a lot of references, it is well organized, although maybe you will need more to do it than the time estimated.
By SANJEEVE K G•
Mar 12, 2019
Coursera (Architecting Smart IOT Devices ) given new life to me
I will try for the job
By Luis P•
Jul 11, 2017
Excellent review in every aspect of IoT ecosystem, from the processor to the cloud.
By Mozaffar I•
May 25, 2020
Optional resources was very huge and heavy, But course was very perfect.
By Lokesh•
Jun 10, 2017
Very good coverage. Good amount of details in the Curriculam.
By Muhammad N•
Mar 1, 2020
code was well structure and the quizzes was hard to clear.
By Andre G•
May 21, 2020
Very good course, a bit hard to absorb the information
By Muhammad I R•
Jan 1, 2020
A Prestigious Learning opportunity!
By sumit s•
Jul 17, 2020
it is very knowlagable course.
By Ruchira C P•
Apr 24, 2020
Very informative course.
By Yu G•
Apr 20, 2021
Tough and worth taking.
By Dennis J I•
Sep 24, 2020
Very informative course
By Siddharth C•
Apr 13, 2020
Very nice information