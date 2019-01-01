Profile

Maarten Weyn

Professor

Bio

Maarten Weyn received his Ph.D. in Computer Science on the topic of Opportunistic Seamless Localization from the University of Antwerp, Belgium. He is an Assistant Professor at the University of Antwerp, currently teaching the 3rd year bachelor courses Mobile Communication and Master courses Communication Systems, and Ambient Intelligent IoT Systems in the department of Applied Sciences: Electronics-ICT. Is is responsible for the Ambient Environments team project of the postgraduate innovative entrepreneurship of the Flemish Universities. His research in the iMinds-MOSAIC research group focuses on ultra-low power sensor communication and embedded systems, sub 1-Ghz communication, sensor processing and localization. Most of his projects are in close collaboration with industry. He is the co-founder of the spin-off AtSharp, involved in the creation of the spin-offs 1OK and Viloc, director of the Dash7 Alliance, IARIA Fellow and initiator of the Open Source Stack OSS-7.

Courses

Architecting Smart IoT Devices

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder