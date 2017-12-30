What will you learn?
Embedded Systems are so ubiquitous that some of us take them for granted: we find them in smartphones, GPS systems, airplanes, and so on. But have you ever wondered how these devices actually work? If so, you're in the right place! In this course, you'll learn about the characteristics of embedded systems: the possibilities, dangers, complications, and recipes for success. We'll discuss all of this in the framework of a flourishing embedded systems field: the Internet of Things, where billions of intercommunicating devices could enable unprecedented, innovative products and services. If you'd like to learn how to create similarly innovative products, then this is the course for you! At the end of the course, you'll be able to: - make the right choice for your own project when it comes to the target market, parallel executions, time, and the lifecycle of your system - hack, avoid failure and promote success - decide whether to buy or to build components - how to assemble a good team - install case tools - learn how to work with SysML