RR
Aug 3, 2020
It was awesome course. But only one suggestion is there. Subtitles are coming before actual video starts. Try to bug this problem. Overall it is an fantastic learning experience. Thank you so much.
GR
Oct 28, 2017
It was a very good course which gave me a sound understanding of the basic fundamentals involved in designing and architecting IoT based embedded systems.
By Dave O•
Aug 15, 2017
There is interesting material in this course, but the overall experience is frustrating to the point of being net negative. Quiz questions cover material which has not been presented yet or covered in the "web tours". Some answers scored as correct (or wrong) contradict the "web tour" material, maybe due to poor QA of the multiple answers and double negatives in the choices. The course also says you must obtain a book for the final quiz which, it turns out, is unnecessary.
By Rani G•
Mar 30, 2017
Its a Difficult one. I think less of reading work and more video lectures should be included.
By Kothari N N•
Apr 1, 2020
Quite good. Would have appreciated more if explained with more detail and examples. Many times Quiz questions were not related to provided reading material.
By Reedip•
Aug 17, 2017
There are certain issues in the course, like purchasing a book fo the course. Ideally this should be more opensourced
By Robert G•
Nov 22, 2016
The course is thorough and well-explained, but the tests' questions and answers are absurdly badly-designed so they become very difficult.
By Tarun G•
Sep 24, 2016
its all reading no lectures..was boring
By Ganesh R•
Oct 29, 2017
By Milan V•
Apr 7, 2020
Bad Course.
By Rajkumar•
Aug 4, 2020
By Martin v E•
Oct 23, 2021
Great overview, explained clearly. Difficult for me, was to answer the multiple choice question, because my English is very poor. Thank you so much for the experience
By Sandeep B•
Sep 25, 2019
IT Describes about all the design aspects in a 360 degree way that needs to be considered while designing a typical IoT Device. Very Helpful
By Divyang G•
Nov 18, 2021
the videos were help full and the tutor was just great, I am glad that I got the opportunity to learn the course
By GOVINDARAO T•
May 28, 2020
It is very difficult course I am interested to learned and very useful to my research and very informative
By Vaidehi K•
May 11, 2020
Informative course.Questions framed are also good to summarize information gathered.Thank you very much.
By Talha Y•
Oct 12, 2020
The information could have been conveyed in the form of videos rather than the wikipedia links.
By Purude V N•
Jun 29, 2020
I learned definition of Embedded System,Multi threaded programming,Failures of EmS and SysML
By BHAGGIARAJ•
Apr 19, 2020
week 3 quiz was very challenge . Gained more knowledge in this course. Thank you.
By SATHIYA P A M•
May 21, 2020
it was very usefull for me.i learnt many things.thank you
By Brunda D k•
Jun 9, 2020
Subject is very interesting, it contains more knowledge
By Tariq J•
Aug 18, 2021
Some weblinks were not working and need update
By Ionut M C•
May 2, 2019
Good reading materials. Recommend.
By abhinav k•
May 25, 2020
great and the test were awesome
By Dharmendrasinh R•
Oct 7, 2019
i really enjoyed learning.
By Hemadri P•
May 22, 2020
Nice introductory course
By Marcelo E C•
Dec 11, 2020
muito bom e detalhado.