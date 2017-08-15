Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Architecting Smart IoT Devices

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Architecting Smart IoT Devices by EIT Digital

4.0
stars
199 ratings
57 reviews

About the Course

What will you learn? Embedded Systems are so ubiquitous that some of us take them for granted: we find them in smartphones, GPS systems, airplanes, and so on. But have you ever wondered how these devices actually work? If so, you're in the right place! In this course, you'll learn about the characteristics of embedded systems: the possibilities, dangers, complications, and recipes for success. We'll discuss all of this in the framework of a flourishing embedded systems field: the Internet of Things, where billions of intercommunicating devices could enable unprecedented, innovative products and services. If you'd like to learn how to create similarly innovative products, then this is the course for you! At the end of the course, you'll be able to: - make the right choice for your own project when it comes to the target market, parallel executions, time, and the lifecycle of your system - hack, avoid failure and promote success - decide whether to buy or to build components - how to assemble a good team - install case tools - learn how to work with SysML...

Top reviews

RR

Aug 3, 2020

It was awesome course. But only one suggestion is there. Subtitles are coming before actual video starts. Try to bug this problem. Overall it is an fantastic learning experience. Thank you so much.

GR

Oct 28, 2017

It was a very good course which gave me a sound understanding of the basic fundamentals involved in designing and architecting IoT based embedded systems.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 58 Reviews for Introduction to Architecting Smart IoT Devices

By Dave O

Aug 15, 2017

There is interesting material in this course, but the overall experience is frustrating to the point of being net negative. Quiz questions cover material which has not been presented yet or covered in the "web tours". Some answers scored as correct (or wrong) contradict the "web tour" material, maybe due to poor QA of the multiple answers and double negatives in the choices. The course also says you must obtain a book for the final quiz which, it turns out, is unnecessary.

By Rani G

Mar 30, 2017

Its a Difficult one. I think less of reading work and more video lectures should be included.

By Kothari N N

Apr 1, 2020

Quite good. Would have appreciated more if explained with more detail and examples. Many times Quiz questions were not related to provided reading material.

By Reedip

Aug 17, 2017

There are certain issues in the course, like purchasing a book fo the course. Ideally this should be more opensourced

By Robert G

Nov 22, 2016

The course is thorough and well-explained, but the tests' questions and answers are absurdly badly-designed so they become very difficult.

By Tarun G

Sep 24, 2016

its all reading no lectures..was boring

By Ganesh R

Oct 29, 2017

It was a very good course which gave me a sound understanding of the basic fundamentals involved in designing and architecting IoT based embedded systems.

By Milan V

Apr 7, 2020

Bad Course.

By Rajkumar

Aug 4, 2020

It was awesome course. But only one suggestion is there. Subtitles are coming before actual video starts. Try to bug this problem. Overall it is an fantastic learning experience. Thank you so much.

By Martin v E

Oct 23, 2021

​ Great overview, explained clearly. Difficult for me, was to answer the multiple choice question, because my English is very poor. Thank you so much for the experience

By Sandeep B

Sep 25, 2019

IT Describes about all the design aspects in a 360 degree way that needs to be considered while designing a typical IoT Device. Very Helpful

By Divyang G

Nov 18, 2021

the videos were help full and the tutor was just great, I am glad that I got the opportunity to learn the course

By GOVINDARAO T

May 28, 2020

It is very difficult course I am interested to learned and very useful to my research and very informative

By Vaidehi K

May 11, 2020

Informative course.Questions framed are also good to summarize information gathered.Thank you very much.

By Talha Y

Oct 12, 2020

The information could have been conveyed in the form of videos rather than the wikipedia links.

By Purude V N

Jun 29, 2020

I learned definition of Embedded System,Multi threaded programming,Failures of EmS and SysML

By BHAGGIARAJ

Apr 19, 2020

week 3 quiz was very challenge . Gained more knowledge in this course. Thank you.

By SATHIYA P A M

May 21, 2020

it was very usefull for me.i learnt many things.thank you

By Brunda D k

Jun 9, 2020

Subject is very interesting, it contains more knowledge

By Tariq J

Aug 18, 2021

Some weblinks were not working and need update

By Ionut M C

May 2, 2019

Good reading materials. Recommend.

By abhinav k

May 25, 2020

great and the test were awesome

By Dharmendrasinh R

Oct 7, 2019

i really enjoyed learning.

By Hemadri P

May 22, 2020

Nice introductory course

By Marcelo E C

Dec 11, 2020

muito bom e detalhado.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder