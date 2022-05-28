In the Capstone project for the Internet of Things specialization, you will design and build your own system that uses at least 2 sensors, at least 1 communication protocol and at least 1 actuator. You will have a chance to revisit and apply what you have learned in our courses to achieve a robust, practical and/or fun-filled project.
This course is part of the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to the Internet of Things! Before diving into this course give us a chance to let you know what it is all about! We will walk you through a module by module outline that will give you highlights on the interesting aspects of the course.
Capstone, Part 1 - Getting ready
This section will go over the approach our team took while setting up the Capstone project. Here you will see some diagrams, as well as the system components which were used to build our entire systems. We offer recommendations, highlights and examples as to how you can reduce or expand on the project we provide as a template.
Capstone, Part 2 - Getting set up
In this module you will get to see everything! All of the components we purchased for our project as well as some alternative that might help you cut the price or increase the power of your own system. Once we look at everything we will be using to build our system, we will quickly put it together and test it outside in the sun.
Final - The last module
This module consists of a peer review assignment with two submission requirements. Please read the peer review assignment carefully and submit the required files for review from your classmates. We here look forward to seeing all of the exiting projects you come up with! Remember: If there are any questions, comments, concerns, or if you would just like to show off some pictures or videos, please go to the discussion section and post. I am sure your classmates would love to help and/or hear about your project.
About the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
This Specialization covers the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services—including devices for sensing, actuation, processing, and communication—to help you develop skills and experiences you can employ in designing novel systems. The Specialization has theory and lab sections. In the lab sections you will learn hands-on IoT concepts such as sensing, actuation and communication. In the final Capstone Project, developed in partnership with Qualcomm, you’ll apply the skills you learned on a project of your choice using the DragonBoard 410c platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.