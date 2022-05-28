About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Introduction

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Capstone, Part 1 - Getting ready

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Capstone, Part 2 - Getting set up

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Final - The last module

1 hour to complete

About the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization

Internet of Things and AI Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder