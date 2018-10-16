Learner Reviews & Feedback for Internet of Things Capstone V2: Build a Mobile Surveillance System by University of California San Diego
4.7
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In the Capstone project for the Internet of Things specialization, you will design and build your own system that uses at least 2 sensors, at least 1 communication protocol and at least 1 actuator. You will have a chance to revisit and apply what you have learned in our courses to achieve a robust, practical and/or fun-filled project.
We absolutely encourage you to design whatever you can think up! This is your chance to be creative or to explore an idea that you have had. But if you don’t have your own idea, we provide the description of a surveillance system, for you to build. We will participate in the Capstone with you by building a surveillance system that features an off-grid solar powered workstation that will serve as a hub to multiple surveillance sensors.
You will be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills you have gained in this course through delivery of industry-appropriate documents such as System Design documents and Unit Test reports. Additionally, you will be asked to describe and show case your project as a short video presentation – appropriate for demonstrating your knowledge and technical communication skills.
Learning Goals: After completing this Capstone, you will be able to:
1. Design systems using mobile platforms. You will gain experience in documenting and presenting designs.
2. Develop systems that interface multiple sensors and actuators to the DragonBoard™ 410c system and develop the necessary software to create a fully functional system.
3. Specify unit tests and system tests, run tests and prepare Test Reports as are commonly done by those working in this industry.
4. Gain experience (and feedback!) in making technical presentations....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Internet of Things Capstone V2: Build a Mobile Surveillance System
By Javier P C
•
Oct 15, 2018
I think that this course and specialization should have better attention from the creators to address the doubts and difficulties that arise.