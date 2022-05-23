This capstone project course ties together the knowledge from three previous courses in IoT though embedded systems: Development of Real-Time Systems, Web Connectivity & Security and Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems. The students will develop a larger system using the learning outcomes from these courses, and the students will evaluate the developed system in a real-world programming environment. This course is a true engineering task in which the student must, not only implement the algorithm code, but also handle the interfaces between many different actors and hardware platforms. The students will learn how to motivate engineering decisions and how to choose implementations to make a system actually running. The students will also learn to evaluate the efficiency and the correctness of their system as well as real-world parameters such as energy consumption and cost.
This course is part of the Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Introduction and methods
Looking for a project where you actually learn practical software development? In this course you can show off your newly developed embedded software skills by putting together a large scale system consisting of a wide range of functionalities! This project makes you take a step into the most modern edge of software development for embedded systems, we implement a system for IoT-based autonomous aircraft landing for future airliners. In other words, a system based on embedded real-time processing devices, secure web connectivity and cloud-based high performance back ends. The project does not only focus on the implementation of the algorithms in these parts, but also something every embedded software designer faces sooner or later: the interfacing of the parts. We offer you the opportunity to participate in this project and let loose your engineering skills! Creativity and innovation are the key points to succeed as we give you free hands to pick all the software pieces together, and you show us the result of you innovative thinking in a project which can be applied in real industrial products today.
Implementation and integration
In this module you will implement the runway detection system presented in the other module. Please refer to documentation, discussion forums and instructions about the project before starting. Also please study the requirements for successfully completing the project, and the instructions document for giving a peer review grading.
Project submission and Peer review
Three people died after the crash landing of an Asiana Airlines aircraft from Seoul, Korea, at San Fransisco International Airport (SFO) on July 6, 2013. The American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) established that the crash most probably was caused by the flight crew's (in)actions. Three teenage girls lost their lives; two in the airplane and another was accidentally run over by a firetruck.
