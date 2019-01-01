Dr. Juha Plosila is a Senior University Lecturer and Docent, corresponding to Associate Professor in the North American system, in the fields of Digital Systems Design and Embedded Computing at the University of Turku (UTU), Department of Information Technology, Finland. During 2006-2011 he held an esteemed fixed-term post of Academy Research Fellow at the Academy of Finland. He received a PhD degree in Electronics and Communication Technology from UTU in 1999. Plosila is the leader of the Embedded Computer and Electronic Systems (ECES) research unit and a co-leader of the Resilient IT Infrastructures (RITES) research programme at Turku Centre for Computer Science (TUCS). As examples of European collaboration, he leads the Embedded Systems master’s program at the EIT Digital Master School and has been a management committee member of the recent EU COST Actions IC1103 MEDIAN: Manufacturable and Dependable Multicore Architectures at Nanoscale and IC1202 TACLe: Timing Analysis on Code Level. Plosila is an Associate Editor of International Journal of Embedded and Real-Time Communication Systems (IGI Global) and is regularly serving as a peer-reviewer, committee member, or guest editor for international conferences and journals. His current research deals with adaptive network-on-chip (NoC) based parallel embedded systems at different abstraction levels. This includes e.g. specification, development, and verification of self-aware, multi-agent monitoring and control architectures for massively parallel NoC systems, as well as applications of autonomous energy-efficient architectures to new computational challenges in the cyber-physical systems domain.