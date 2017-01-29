Welcome to Web Connectivity and Security in Cyber-Physical Systems!
In this course, we will explore several technologies that bring modern devices together, facilitating a network of connected things and making devices internet-enabled. We will discuss rules, protocols, and standards for these devices to communicate with each other in the network. We will also go through security and privacy issues and challenges in cyber-physical systems (CPS). We will explore measures and techniques for securing systems from different perspectives. Possible attack models are introduced and solutions to tackle such attacks are discussed. Moreover, some basic concepts related to privacy in cyber-physical systems are presented. The course comprises altogether five modules and is split up into two main sections. The first section contains three modules and centers on the problem of web connectivity in cyber-physical systems. The second section consists of two modules focusing on security measures in such systems. Each module ends with a graded quiz, and there is a final peer-reviewed exam at the end of the course covering the two main sections of the course. After completing this course, you will have the basic knowledge and capacity for designing the network architecture of your cyber-physical system. This includes putting together different components, selecting suitable communication protocols, and utilizing these protocols in your system. You will also be able to define security requirements for your system and choose and implement a proper security and privacy technique to protect it.