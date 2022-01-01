About this Specialization

Three people died after the crash landing of an Asiana Airlines aircraft from Seoul, Korea, at San Fransisco International Airport (SFO) on July 6, 2013. The American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) established that the crash most probably was caused by the flight crew's (in)actions. Three teenage girls lost their lives; two in the airplane and another was accidentally run over by a firetruck. The human factor is often cause for accidents. NTSB and others report that more than 50 percent of plane crashes is caused by pilot error (and for road accidents it is even 90 perc.) Correctly designed safety and security critical systems can prevent these errors. After following this course successfully, you are able to develop secure embedded systems that are at the core of these safety and security critical systems. You are even challenged to program your own landing guiding system in our capstone project. If you are interested in building secure embedded systems for the benefit of humanity, this specialization is for you! EIT Digital has chosen 3 MOOC topics of industrial interest, namely: 1) Embedded design and hardware, 2) Security in embedded connectivity and 3) Real-Time systems. These MOOCs show what it takes to program Internet-of-Things systems. We focus on tools used in the modern IoT industry, and we push for a practical learn-by-programming approach in which you are exposed to the actual development in an early stage. We hope to see you soon!
Shareable Certificate
Intermediate Level
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems

Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems

Development of Real-Time Systems

Capstone: Autonomous Runway Detection for IoT

