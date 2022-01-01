- Contiki
- Freertos
- Scheduling Algorithms
- Scheduling (Computing)
- Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization
Secure Embedded Systems save lives and your career. Learn how to develop secure embedded systems with tools used in modern industry
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Our project is a practical programming assignment in which the learner combines the knowledge from our three courses. The learner will develop a real embedded IoT system based on the FreeRTOS platform from Wittenstein Ltd. It is a true engineering task in which the learner must apply both their skills and creativity to build a functioning large scale embedded system.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems
This course is intended for the Bachelor and Master's students, who like practical programming and making IoTs applications!
Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems
Welcome to Web Connectivity and Security in Cyber-Physical Systems!
Development of Real-Time Systems
This course is intended for the Master's student and computer engineer who likes practical programming and problem-solving!
Capstone: Autonomous Runway Detection for IoT
This capstone project course ties together the knowledge from three previous courses in IoT though embedded systems: Development of Real-Time Systems, Web Connectivity & Security and Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems. The students will develop a larger system using the learning outcomes from these courses, and the students will evaluate the developed system in a real-world programming environment. This course is a true engineering task in which the student must, not only implement the algorithm code, but also handle the interfaces between many different actors and hardware platforms. The students will learn how to motivate engineering decisions and how to choose implementations to make a system actually running. The students will also learn to evaluate the efficiency and the correctness of their system as well as real-world parameters such as energy consumption and cost.
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.