EL
Jan 29, 2017
Liked the course a lot. Good lectures, well organized and very useful for obtaining a first intro and overview of the topic.
PR
Jul 20, 2021
Very good theoretical aspects of Internet Protocols, Internet Security, Web Technologies, etc. were explained.
By Anthony•
Jun 1, 2017
Excellent Well Done... Focus Great Analogies and Excellent Methodologies
By HARSH K M•
Jun 14, 2017
Very Comprehensible course for the networking of IoT and sensor devices
By Zeeshan M•
Jun 28, 2018
Its very informative short course. Its good for refreshing or learning basic concepts about web connectivity, internet protocols, and cryptographic techniques applicable for embedded systems.The examples and use cases are contemporary, which makes this course quite interesting.
By Joel T•
Mar 27, 2017
This was not an easy course by any means, but it was an definitely outstanding course. I came away from this course with new knowledge about embedded systems (CPS) and various web communications technologies and protocols.
By Liliana W•
Mar 19, 2018
Learned a lot about embedded systems even from a network communications perspective, this is a great course to take to familiarize yourself with the Iot and/or Smart Grid technology and communications.
By Eric L•
Jan 30, 2017
Liked the course a lot. Good lectures, well organized and very useful for obtaining a first intro and overview of the topic.
By Pratyush R•
Jul 20, 2021
Very good theoretical aspects of Internet Protocols, Internet Security, Web Technologies, etc. were explained.
By Matias A•
Aug 22, 2020
Very good course, the instructor is great, and the final assignment is interesting.
By Sakshat R•
May 28, 2020
Really nice theory, useful practical case studies, great instructor
By Venkata R K A•
Sep 11, 2021
Concepts well explained and thought provoking quizzes.
By Siba P C•
Apr 8, 2020
Great course. Learned a lot.
By Baranala T•
May 14, 2020
Great explanation
By kim g•
Mar 12, 2019
Great course
By Vishnu v A•
May 27, 2020
Nice course
By payal g•
Dec 13, 2018
good course
By Shiomar S C•
Apr 13, 2020
Excellent
By Josué S B C•
Jun 10, 2017
Good overview of many different concepts and technologies used in connectivity and communication of devices in IoT. It is purely theoretical, just videos no exercises, coding or anything of the sort. To improve I suggest making a PDF with all the content of the course so one can review it months from now when necessary.
By Tanmoy S•
Jun 7, 2020
This course can be more informative if it teaches about some basic codes required for the encryptions.
By Khaled A A•
Oct 11, 2018
it is a good course, but it needs for update
By NIVETHA M•
Jan 12, 2017
good
By SAGAR S•
Jun 30, 2020
Purely a theoretical course, would be better if one could get hands-on for implementing the web connectivity and communication protocols. Nevertheless, Cryptography introduction was good and along with few problems they were nice. Overall, lecture structuring was nice but more assignments along with simulation could've done the trick.
By Soham J•
Sep 13, 2017
Should make this course more practical and less theoretical. There should be a few assignments along with the quiz. All in all a good overview but will require some practicals/labs.
By Giulio D•
Nov 27, 2020
The Course provides an overview and as such is quite clear and straight forward. Though I did expect more effective learning hours and in depth lectures.
By Brandon R V•
Apr 3, 2017
I wish there was something more interactive than videos and multiple choice questions.
Maybe a simulation software or something fun like that.
By Rafael B•
Oct 22, 2021
It took weeks for some classmate to review my final assessment.