Chevron Left
Back to Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems by EIT Digital

4.5
stars
160 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Web Connectivity and Security in Cyber-Physical Systems! In this course, we will explore several technologies that bring modern devices together, facilitating a network of connected things and making devices internet-enabled. We will discuss rules, protocols, and standards for these devices to communicate with each other in the network. We will also go through security and privacy issues and challenges in cyber-physical systems (CPS). We will explore measures and techniques for securing systems from different perspectives. Possible attack models are introduced and solutions to tackle such attacks are discussed. Moreover, some basic concepts related to privacy in cyber-physical systems are presented. The course comprises altogether five modules and is split up into two main sections. The first section contains three modules and centers on the problem of web connectivity in cyber-physical systems. The second section consists of two modules focusing on security measures in such systems. Each module ends with a graded quiz, and there is a final peer-reviewed exam at the end of the course covering the two main sections of the course. After completing this course, you will have the basic knowledge and capacity for designing the network architecture of your cyber-physical system. This includes putting together different components, selecting suitable communication protocols, and utilizing these protocols in your system. You will also be able to define security requirements for your system and choose and implement a proper security and privacy technique to protect it....

Top reviews

EL

Jan 29, 2017

Liked the course a lot. Good lectures, well organized and very useful for obtaining a first intro and overview of the topic.

PR

Jul 20, 2021

Very good theoretical aspects of Internet Protocols, Internet Security, Web Technologies, etc. were explained.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems

By Anthony

Jun 1, 2017

Excellent Well Done... Focus Great Analogies and Excellent Methodologies

By HARSH K M

Jun 14, 2017

Very Comprehensible course for the networking of IoT and sensor devices

By Zeeshan M

Jun 28, 2018

Its very informative short course. Its good for refreshing or learning basic concepts about web connectivity, internet protocols, and cryptographic techniques applicable for embedded systems.The examples and use cases are contemporary, which makes this course quite interesting.

By Joel T

Mar 27, 2017

This was not an easy course by any means, but it was an definitely outstanding course. I came away from this course with new knowledge about embedded systems (CPS) and various web communications technologies and protocols.

By Liliana W

Mar 19, 2018

Learned a lot about embedded systems even from a network communications perspective, this is a great course to take to familiarize yourself with the Iot and/or Smart Grid technology and communications.

By Eric L

Jan 30, 2017

Liked the course a lot. Good lectures, well organized and very useful for obtaining a first intro and overview of the topic.

By Pratyush R

Jul 20, 2021

Very good theoretical aspects of Internet Protocols, Internet Security, Web Technologies, etc. were explained.

By Matias A

Aug 22, 2020

Very good course, the instructor is great, and the final assignment is interesting.

By Sakshat R

May 28, 2020

Really nice theory, useful practical case studies, great instructor

By Venkata R K A

Sep 11, 2021

Concepts well explained and thought provoking quizzes.

By Siba P C

Apr 8, 2020

Great course. Learned a lot.

By Baranala T

May 14, 2020

Great explanation

By kim g

Mar 12, 2019

Great course

By Vishnu v A

May 27, 2020

Nice course

By payal g

Dec 13, 2018

good course

By Shiomar S C

Apr 13, 2020

Excellent

By Josué S B C

Jun 10, 2017

Good overview of many different concepts and technologies used in connectivity and communication of devices in IoT. It is purely theoretical, just videos no exercises, coding or anything of the sort. To improve I suggest making a PDF with all the content of the course so one can review it months from now when necessary.

By Tanmoy S

Jun 7, 2020

This course can be more informative if it teaches about some basic codes required for the encryptions.

By Khaled A A

Oct 11, 2018

it is a good course, but it needs for update

By NIVETHA M

Jan 12, 2017

good

By SAGAR S

Jun 30, 2020

Purely a theoretical course, would be better if one could get hands-on for implementing the web connectivity and communication protocols. Nevertheless, Cryptography introduction was good and along with few problems they were nice. Overall, lecture structuring was nice but more assignments along with simulation could've done the trick.

By Soham J

Sep 13, 2017

Should make this course more practical and less theoretical. There should be a few assignments along with the quiz. All in all a good overview but will require some practicals/labs.

By Giulio D

Nov 27, 2020

The Course provides an overview and as such is quite clear and straight forward. Though I did expect more effective learning hours and in depth lectures.

By Brandon R V

Apr 3, 2017

I wish there was something more interactive than videos and multiple choice questions.

Maybe a simulation software or something fun like that.

By Rafael B

Oct 22, 2021

It took weeks for some classmate to review my final assessment.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder