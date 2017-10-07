About this Course

10,869 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Freertos
  • Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
  • Scheduling Algorithms
  • Scheduling (Computing)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(2,149 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Real-Time Systems

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Static Scheduling

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Dynamic Scheduling

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Non-Periodic Jobs

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPMENT OF REAL-TIME SYSTEMS

View all reviews

About the Development of Secure Embedded Systems Specialization

Development of Secure Embedded Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder