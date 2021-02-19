HS
Feb 18, 2021
That course is really helpful for intermediate embedded systems students who already know about microcontrollers but wants to take his skills to the next level. I really recommend such a course!
LP
Jul 11, 2017
Real-Time systems are very demanded nowadays. Excellent course to review some aspects in this field or to learn everything from the beginning.
By Juan C•
Mar 1, 2017
Great course, I strongly recommend it for those who want to start learning about Real Time Systems for embedded electronics
By Islam M•
Sep 16, 2018
great course and contents but It needs more practical examples with embedded systems
By dave w•
Feb 27, 2019
Thrilled to see a course on this fairly obscure, but essential topic. Thank you!
By Eric L•
Sep 12, 2016
I enjoyed this course a lot! It gives a good introduction to the topic of real time systems, the lessons are well organized and you don't need to be a computer science expert to learn and understand the material taught in the course. The course not only teaches theory but gives you practical guidelines and very useful examples/assignments to illustrate how the theory is used in practice to solve typical problems and design real time systems , which is the feature I liked most about this course. This "hands-on" approach is very useful to the practitioner, with some inexpensive and simple hardware at your disposal the open-source software tools introduced in the course can get you quite far in designing your own real time system! Needless to say, no course is perfect and there are always things that can be improved. For example, the wording of the assignments and quizzes in this course is in dire need of an update/edit.
By Olli V•
Jun 19, 2016
The course feels pretty shallow and it ignores all the interesting stuff like proofs. There is no written material available, so if you can't follow the lectures, poor you. Quizzes aren't very well formulated and sometimes the correct answer is more of a matter of opinion rather than a hard fact. Evaluation seems to be based solely on peer review and there are no model solutions available, so the points you'll get may vary depending on how your peers understood the assignment and if they were interested in the review process at all.
My overall feeling is that nothing was quite challenging on the course, and I didn't learn much more than what I could have learnt by reading a few paragraphs per topic from Wikipedia. I also felt that the programming assignments were quite disjoint from the core, tough I don't feel like I understand the core better than before the course because none of the assignments made me think why something works, rather than that we just mechanically reproduced the examples shown in the lectures.
By nayir•
Feb 11, 2019
low quality course, it never talk in core of real time systems.
it takes it from a mathematical prospective which made me confused and not interested in completing this course
By Sandesh A•
Nov 5, 2017
It is not a beginner level course. Very good theory. Tutorials on FreeRTOS would have been helpful for those who have not used any RTOS api before. Assignments are good but more advanced questions would have been helpful to get a better grasp on RTOS. Request you to provide advance level course. Overall very good material and teaching. Thanks a lot.
By 张明哲•
Aug 3, 2019
awsome job!
i love the course the quiz and the assignment,
the teacher try his best to help us understand rtos.
maybe he can give some useful link about rtos theory ,like how to calculate URM ,U ,frame, but it is still worth to try.
in brief , it is almost perfect, hope Simon Holmbacka will give us more and more class like this one .
By Nikos P•
Jul 15, 2017
The course absolutely covers in detail all the subjects mentioned in the syllabus. The assignments are well-designed and good for an introductory course in real-time systems. The lecturer and all the mentors are doing an amazing job supporting the course . If only there were further courses to advance in this subject !
By Sunit•
May 22, 2018
This is an excellent. Most of us know Operating System very well. But when we add "Realtime" to it then it turns out we have just some general idea about it. This course lets us gain deep insight into Realtime system and let's us know what to expect from a real time system.
By Michalis P•
Sep 22, 2019
Interesting introductory course and easily digestible. Unfortunately I couldn't submit quizzes and programming assignments as I haven't purchased the course. Although I am pretty sure it will be an amazing experience for those who are interested in realtime systems.
By Noureddine A S•
May 24, 2018
It's one of the best courses I had. The most important thing is that possibility of illustrating the course theoretical concepts with real examples using a well-known OS such as FreeRTOS. Thanks Mr. Holmbacka and all the team.
By Muhammad O M•
Nov 8, 2018
Very Good Course which starts from basics of real time systems and gives a flavor of complexities involved in the development of real time systems. Excellent for start Real time systems Development journey...
By Cristina S•
Aug 9, 2017
This course represents a nice introduction into the field of Real-Time Systems. The FreeRTOS assignments are very interesting and useful for a deeper understanding of the concepts presented in this course.
By Kavy J•
Aug 17, 2020
The amount of knowledge I gained is far better than any other course online. The theory taught in the course is apt and practical or the assignment is not hard but not easy that you don't learn anything.
By Shiomar S C•
Apr 23, 2020
Good course and good lecturer, best course ever took in this platform, the teacher is really good, the modules are good design and provides examples and meaningful exercises.
By Matteo S•
Mar 15, 2021
Great course!
It provides a lot of bases about scheduling in RTOS, with practical exercises of coding. The teacher is clear and good.
By Ghatty R T•
Apr 23, 2018
I feel having in depth analysis on various scheduling algorithms would be helpful. I have learnt many things from this course.
By K S K•
Aug 11, 2018
The course was very informative and what I was exactly looking for. The Peer graded assignments were also well curated.
By Felipe N•
May 19, 2016
High level content, comfortable language, practical classes under Homeworks.
One of best Coursera courses to take.
By Srinivasan S•
Oct 8, 2017
A good blend of theory and practice that gives deeper understanding and arriving at solutions in RTS
By Gavin W•
Jun 14, 2017
Brilliant course, interesting all the way through and bit difficult in places but worth the effort
By kim g•
Apr 3, 2019
Great class covers a lot of real time systems and scheduling using the SimSo, and FreeRtos tools