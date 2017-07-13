About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Embedded Hardware

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Processing Elements of an Embedded System

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Overview of operating systems and embedded operating systems

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Contiki OS and Cooja simulation

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

