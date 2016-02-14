About this Course

1,728 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,847 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Introduction

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Terminology/Cheat Sheet (Beginner)

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Board Bring up

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Setting up your Developing Environment

3 hours to complete
35 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET OF THINGS: SETTING UP YOUR DRAGONBOARD™ DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder