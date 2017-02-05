AN
Dec 18, 2017
course will give you lots of information about dragonboard from basics ,also introduce to android studio and application .which is interesting to learn
Jan 23, 2018
Really have been a very helpful course. Many things I got out of this course.\n\nMost importantly being able to work with gradle is enough :)
By Federico J S•
Feb 5, 2017
Very good course, it has a decent mix of theory and practice to dive into the board's specifics.
By Akash N•
Dec 19, 2017
By Mahmoud•
Jan 24, 2018
Really have been a very helpful course. Many things I got out of this course.
Most importantly being able to work with gradle is enough :)
By Adriana F M•
Oct 14, 2020
This is a very helpful course, for IoT with the Dragonboard, It is really easy to get it if you are update with it
By Christos K•
Apr 10, 2016
Great content, the guys although young, nailed the subject. Hope the next course is as good as this.
By Javier P C•
Oct 20, 2017
Excelente curso para aprender sobre la DragonBoard y su programación.
By M.S M S•
Feb 15, 2016
very helpful to learn this course and ahead this will more help
By Nishit S•
Jun 26, 2016
Thank you very much for designing this course.
By Evlampi H•
Nov 2, 2015
Very, I mean ... very good project!
By Syed R T•
Jul 13, 2017
Strategically designed...
By Jan H•
Oct 12, 2017
Good with hands on work.
By Ulka S P•
Jul 13, 2017
Good
By Steve A•
Apr 9, 2016
Switching back and forth between Linux and Android is going to be problematic. It adds an unnecessary complexity to the course and adds extra skill set requirements which were not mentioned as needed ahead of time. While they say you can choose one or the other, later lessons will only use one or the other (it switches) and this causes issues if you actually intend to follow along and learn something.
By Javier P M•
Mar 18, 2018
The material used in this course is not totally updated, like the NDK and JNI sections. Also, coding material could be a little behind and may cause problems when importing into Android IDE and trying to making it work.
By omar F•
Dec 31, 2016
Instructor has lack of knowledge. They are not subject matter expert and they tried to deliver their best.
By Michael O•
Jun 23, 2016
Not really clear step up from the scratch to android/java programming
By Brian J•
Nov 1, 2015
The video lectures are not very polished, and I think it would have been better to have a few longer videos than so many short ones.
By Riccardo C•
Feb 19, 2017
I'm dropping out of a specialisation I paid for because the quality of the materials is really low, and the presentation is very similar. I don't want to discourage the presenters, but this is not the level I expected.
By Andre K•
Mar 27, 2016
many outdated instructions
inexperienced tutors who almost never explain why things are done in a certain way
By Fernando I•
Apr 3, 2016
It looks like a youtube review and not a real course