4.2
stars
160 ratings
20 reviews

Do you want to develop skills to prototype mobile-enabled products using state-of-the-art technologies? In this course you will build a hardware and software development environment to guide your journey through the Internet of Things specialization courses. We will use the DragonBoard™ 410c single board computer (SBC). This is the first in a series of courses where you will learn both the theory and get the hands-on development practice needed to prototype Internet of Things products. This course is suitable for a broad range of learners. This course is for you if: • You want to develop hands-on experience with mobile technologies and the Internet • You want to pivot your career towards the design and development of Internet of Things enabled products • You are an entrepreneur, innovator or member of a DIY community Learning Goals: After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Configure at least one integrated development environment (IDE) for developing software. 2. Make use of git, adb and fastboot to flash multiple OS and repair bricked boards. 3. Install Android 5.1 (Lollipop) and Linux based on Ubuntu. 4. Create, compile and run a Hello World program. 5. Describe the DragonBoard™ 410c peripherals, I/O expansion capabilities, Compute (CPU and Graphics) capabilities, and Connectivity capabilities....

AN

Dec 18, 2017

course will give you lots of information about dragonboard from basics ,also introduce to android studio and application .which is interesting to learn

MM

Jan 23, 2018

Really have been a very helpful course. Many things I got out of this course.\n\nMost importantly being able to work with gradle is enough :)

By Federico J S

Feb 5, 2017

Very good course, it has a decent mix of theory and practice to dive into the board's specifics.

By Akash N

Dec 19, 2017

By Mahmoud

Jan 24, 2018

By Adriana F M

Oct 14, 2020

This is a very helpful course, for IoT with the Dragonboard, It is really easy to get it if you are update with it

By Christos K

Apr 10, 2016

Great content, the guys although young, nailed the subject. Hope the next course is as good as this.

By Javier P C

Oct 20, 2017

Excelente curso para aprender sobre la DragonBoard y su programación.

By M.S M S

Feb 15, 2016

very helpful to learn this course and ahead this will more help

By Nishit S

Jun 26, 2016

Thank you very much for designing this course.

By Evlampi H

Nov 2, 2015

Very, I mean ... very good project!

By Syed R T

Jul 13, 2017

Strategically designed...

By Jan H

Oct 12, 2017

Good with hands on work.

By Ulka S P

Jul 13, 2017

Good

By Steve A

Apr 9, 2016

Switching back and forth between Linux and Android is going to be problematic. It adds an unnecessary complexity to the course and adds extra skill set requirements which were not mentioned as needed ahead of time. While they say you can choose one or the other, later lessons will only use one or the other (it switches) and this causes issues if you actually intend to follow along and learn something.

By Javier P M

Mar 18, 2018

The material used in this course is not totally updated, like the NDK and JNI sections. Also, coding material could be a little behind and may cause problems when importing into Android IDE and trying to making it work.

By omar F

Dec 31, 2016

Instructor has lack of knowledge. They are not subject matter expert and they tried to deliver their best.

By Michael O

Jun 23, 2016

Not really clear step up from the scratch to android/java programming

By Brian J

Nov 1, 2015

The video lectures are not very polished, and I think it would have been better to have a few longer videos than so many short ones.

By Riccardo C

Feb 19, 2017

I'm dropping out of a specialisation I paid for because the quality of the materials is really low, and the presentation is very similar. I don't want to discourage the presenters, but this is not the level I expected.

By Andre K

Mar 27, 2016

many outdated instructions

inexperienced tutors who almost never explain why things are done in a certain way

By Fernando I

Apr 3, 2016

It looks like a youtube review and not a real course

