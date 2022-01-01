About this Specialization

This Specialization covers the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services—including devices for sensing, actuation, processing, and communication—to help you develop skills and experiences you can employ in designing novel systems. The Specialization has theory and lab sections. In the lab sections you will learn hands-on IoT concepts such as sensing, actuation and communication. In the final Capstone Project, developed in partnership with Qualcomm, you’ll apply the skills you learned on a project of your choice using the DragonBoard 410c platform.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Internet of Things: How did we get here?

Internet of Things V2: DragonBoard™ bring up and community ecosystem

Internet of Things V2: Setting up and Using Cloud Services

Internet of Things: Communication Technologies

